Trade Management Market Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share and Industry Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Trade Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global trade management market size reached US$ 665 Million in 2019. Trade management solutions include computer software and related services, which assist an organization in optimizing business processes and automating different processes of customs, regulatory compliance, global logistics and trade financing. These solutions digitally implement a trade sequence that includes discovering a set-up, determining allocation size, and planning as well as monitoring the entry and exits of the trade. They help in minimizing costs, maximizing profits, reducing the risk for suppliers and buyers, and offering control and transparency of payments, orders and shipments. Consequently, trade management solutions are utilized across different industry verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and aerospace and defense.

Global Trade Management Market Trends:

Trade management solutions aid in reducing manual and back-office operations, owing to which their adoption is increasing across the globe. Moreover, the rising public and private investments in numerous logistics infrastructural projects for import and export management are strengthening the market growth. Along with this, the introduction of technologically advanced solutions, which help in improving supply chain agility, minimizing operational time and reducing distribution costs, is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging trend of digitization, in confluence with rapid industrialization, acts as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors that are projected to escalate the demand for trade management solutions in the upcoming years include the implementation of favorable government policies that promote international trade activities and extensive research and development (R&D) by leading vendors operating in the industry. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,067 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

Market Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Market Breakup by Functionality:

Trade Function

Trade Compliance

Trade Finance

Trade Consulting

Others

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Amber Road, Inc.

Integration Point, Inc.

Livingston International Inc.

Oracle Corporation, QAD Inc.

QuestaWeb Inc.

SAP SE.

