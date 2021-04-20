Track Lighting Market is Estimated to Grow At The Highest Growth Rate Till 2027
Track LightingTrack lighting is a method of lighting where light fixtures are attached anywhere on a continuous track device which contains electrical conductors. This is as opposed to the routing of electrical wiring to individual light positions. Tracks can be mounted to ceilings or walls, lengthwise down beams, or crosswise across rafters or joists. They can also be hung with rods from especially high places like vaulted ceilings.
The global average price of Track lighting is in the decreasing trend, from 31.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 28.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Track lighting includes LED track light, Halogen track light and Incandescent Track Light, and the proportion of LED in 2016 is about 70.53%%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.
Track lighting is widely used in commercial and residential places. The most proportion of Track lighting is commercial places, and the share of I is 78.37%%. The trend of Commercial places is increasing.
Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of Track lighting, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Europe is the second consumption region of Track lighting, enjoying market share nearly 23% in 2016.
Market competition is very fragmentation. Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, Eglo, ITAB , Eaton, Endo Lighting, WAC Lighting, Intense Lighting, AFX INC is the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The Track Lighting Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Track Lighting was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Track Lighting Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Track Lighting market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Track Lighting generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, Eglo, ITAB, Eaton, Endo Lighting, WAC Lighting, Intense Lighting, AFX INC, Nora Lighting, AIXEN LITE, Jesco Lighting, Satco, LBL Lighting, Rayconn, Kehei Lighting,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Halogen Track Lighting, LED Track Lighting, Incandescent Track Lighting,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Residential, Commercial,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Track Lighting, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Track Lighting market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Track Lighting from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Track Lighting market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Track Lighting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Track Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Halogen Track Lighting
1.2.3 LED Track Lighting
1.2.4 Incandescent Track Lighting
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Track Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Track Lighting Production
2.1 Global Track Lighting Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Track Lighting Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Track Lighting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Track Lighting Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Track Lighting Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Track Lighting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Track Lighting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Track Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Track Lighting Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Track Lighting Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Track Lighting Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Track Lighting Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Track Lighting Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Track Lighting Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Track Lighting Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Track Lighting Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Track Lighting Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Track Lighting Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Track Lighting Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Track Lighting Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Track Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Track Lighting Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Track Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Track Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Track Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Track Lighting Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Track Lighting Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Track Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Track Lighting Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Track Lighting Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Track Lighting Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Track Lighting Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Track Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Track Lighting Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Track Lighting Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Track Lighting Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Track Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Track Lighting Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Track Lighting Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Track Lighting Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Track Lighting Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Track Lighting Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Track Lighting Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Track Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Track Lighting Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Track Lighting Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Track Lighting Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Track Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Track Lighting Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Track Lighting Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Track Lighting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Track Lighting Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Track Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Track Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Track Lighting Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Track Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Track Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Track Lighting Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Track Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Track Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Track Lighting Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Track Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Track Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Track Lighting Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Track Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Track Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Track Lighting Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Track Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Track Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Track Lighting Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Track Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Track Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Track Lighting Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Track Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Track Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Track Lighting Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Track Lighting Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Track Lighting Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Track Lighting Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Track Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Track Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Track Lighting Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Track Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Track Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Track Lighting Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Track Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Track Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Track Lighting Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Track Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Track Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Track Lighting Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Track Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Track Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Track Lighting Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Track Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Track Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Philips Lighting
12.1.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information
12.1.2 Philips Lighting Overview
12.1.3 Philips Lighting Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Philips Lighting Track Lighting Product Description
12.1.5 Philips Lighting Related Developments
12.2 Acuity Brands
12.2.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information
12.2.2 Acuity Brands Overview
12.2.3 Acuity Brands Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Acuity Brands Track Lighting Product Description
12.2.5 Acuity Brands Related Developments
12.3 Hubbell
12.3.1 Hubbell Corporation Information
12.3.2 Hubbell Overview
12.3.3 Hubbell Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Hubbell Track Lighting Product Description
12.3.5 Hubbell Related Developments
12.4 Eglo
12.4.1 Eglo Corporation Information
12.4.2 Eglo Overview
12.4.3 Eglo Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Eglo Track Lighting Product Description
12.4.5 Eglo Related Developments
12.5 ITAB
12.5.1 ITAB Corporation Information
12.5.2 ITAB Overview
12.5.3 ITAB Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 ITAB Track Lighting Product Description
12.5.5 ITAB Related Developments
12.6 Eaton
12.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information
12.6.2 Eaton Overview
12.6.3 Eaton Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Eaton Track Lighting Product Description
12.6.5 Eaton Related Developments
12.7 Endo Lighting
12.7.1 Endo Lighting Corporation Information
12.7.2 Endo Lighting Overview
12.7.3 Endo Lighting Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Endo Lighting Track Lighting Product Description
12.7.5 Endo Lighting Related Developments
12.8 WAC Lighting
12.8.1 WAC Lighting Corporation Information
12.8.2 WAC Lighting Overview
12.8.3 WAC Lighting Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 WAC Lighting Track Lighting Product Description
12.8.5 WAC Lighting Related Developments
12.9 Intense Lighting
12.9.1 Intense Lighting Corporation Information
12.9.2 Intense Lighting Overview
12.9.3 Intense Lighting Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Intense Lighting Track Lighting Product Description
12.9.5 Intense Lighting Related Developments
12.10 AFX INC
12.10.1 AFX INC Corporation Information
12.10.2 AFX INC Overview
12.10.3 AFX INC Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 AFX INC Track Lighting Product Description
12.10.5 AFX INC Related Developments
12.11 Nora Lighting
12.11.1 Nora Lighting Corporation Information
12.11.2 Nora Lighting Overview
12.11.3 Nora Lighting Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Nora Lighting Track Lighting Product Description
12.11.5 Nora Lighting Related Developments
12.12 AIXEN LITE
12.12.1 AIXEN LITE Corporation Information
12.12.2 AIXEN LITE Overview
12.12.3 AIXEN LITE Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 AIXEN LITE Track Lighting Product Description
12.12.5 AIXEN LITE Related Developments
12.13 Jesco Lighting
12.13.1 Jesco Lighting Corporation Information
12.13.2 Jesco Lighting Overview
12.13.3 Jesco Lighting Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Jesco Lighting Track Lighting Product Description
12.13.5 Jesco Lighting Related Developments
12.14 Satco
12.14.1 Satco Corporation Information
12.14.2 Satco Overview
12.14.3 Satco Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Satco Track Lighting Product Description
12.14.5 Satco Related Developments
12.15 LBL Lighting
12.15.1 LBL Lighting Corporation Information
12.15.2 LBL Lighting Overview
12.15.3 LBL Lighting Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 LBL Lighting Track Lighting Product Description
12.15.5 LBL Lighting Related Developments
12.16 Rayconn
12.16.1 Rayconn Corporation Information
12.16.2 Rayconn Overview
12.16.3 Rayconn Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Rayconn Track Lighting Product Description
12.16.5 Rayconn Related Developments
12.17 Kehei Lighting
12.17.1 Kehei Lighting Corporation Information
12.17.2 Kehei Lighting Overview
12.17.3 Kehei Lighting Track Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Kehei Lighting Track Lighting Product Description
12.17.5 Kehei Lighting Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Track Lighting Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Track Lighting Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Track Lighting Production Mode & Process
13.4 Track Lighting Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Track Lighting Sales Channels
13.4.2 Track Lighting Distributors
13.5 Track Lighting Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Track Lighting Industry Trends
14.2 Track Lighting Market Drivers
14.3 Track Lighting Market Challenges
14.4 Track Lighting Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Track Lighting Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
