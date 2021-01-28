Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) Market Analytical Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global track geometry measurement system (TGMS) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.04 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid rise of smart technologies being deployed in the railway industry vertical.

Market Definition: Global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) Market

Track geometry measurement system (TGMS) is the technological accumulation of components, software solution and other service models. These systems involve the combination of various sensors, and other hardware components installed on different types of rail vehicles to collect data regarding the rail tracks and infrastructural assets to identify and analyse the requirement of maintenance and repair of these infrastructure.

Market Drivers:

Rapid demands and preferences for no contact TGMS is expected to drive the market growth

Availability of various regulations, compliances and standards regarding the operations of railway industries is expected to positively affect the market growth

Rapid rise of railway line infrastructure development amid preferences of having high-speed railways and metros; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Utilization of these systems for timely maintenance and repairing identification

Market Restraints:

Inadequate infrastructural availability for the utilization of these systems is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the data privacy and its management due to the confidentiality nature; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) Market

By Measurement Type

Gauge

Twist

Cant & Cant Deficiency

Vertical Profile

Curvature

Alignment

Dynamic Cross-Level

Dipped Joints

Others Cyclic Top Inclination



By Operation Type

No Contact Inertial Based Chord Based

Contact

By Railway Type

High-Speed Railways

Mass Transit Railways

Heavy Haul Railways

Light Railways

By Component

Software

Lighting Equipment

Navigation Equipment

Communication Equipment

Computer

Camera

Data Storage

Power Supply Equipment

Sensor Accelerometer Gyroscope



By Offering Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, ENSCO, Inc. announced that they had been awarded a contract by Canadian Pacific for the provision of inspection systems. The inspection system will involve the provision of an evaluation car and will be the latest addition to Canadian Pacific’s fleet consisting of most advanced track measurement and system technologies. These systems will provide valuable insights to decide the track maintenance and repairing time frame helping reduce the operating costs

In October 2017, BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED announced the availability of “OpenRail” solution consisting of various applications designed to provide better levels of planning, delivery, engineering and overall operations for railways and transit infrastructure. This availability will ensure better infrastructural development and ensure that the performance of these infrastructures are of high quality

Competitive Analysis

Global track geometry measurement system (TGMS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of track geometry measurement system (TGMS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global track geometry measurement system (TGMS) market are ENSCO, Inc.; Fugro; MER MEC S.p.A.; Balfour Beatty; Plasser & Theurer; Siemens; R.Bance & Co Ltd.; BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED; Goldschmidt Thermit Gmbh; Egis; DMA; KŽV, spol. s r.o.; Vista Instrumentation LLC; Harsco Corporation; Trimble Inc.; Amberg Technologies; Rail Vision Europe Ltd.; Holland LP among others.

The Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS). Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

