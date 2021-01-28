Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) Market Analytical Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027
Global track geometry measurement system (TGMS) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.04 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid rise of smart technologies being deployed in the railway industry vertical.
Market Definition: Global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) Market
Track geometry measurement system (TGMS) is the technological accumulation of components, software solution and other service models. These systems involve the combination of various sensors, and other hardware components installed on different types of rail vehicles to collect data regarding the rail tracks and infrastructural assets to identify and analyse the requirement of maintenance and repair of these infrastructure.
Market Drivers:
- Rapid demands and preferences for no contact TGMS is expected to drive the market growth
- Availability of various regulations, compliances and standards regarding the operations of railway industries is expected to positively affect the market growth
- Rapid rise of railway line infrastructure development amid preferences of having high-speed railways and metros; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Utilization of these systems for timely maintenance and repairing identification
Market Restraints:
- Inadequate infrastructural availability for the utilization of these systems is expected to hamper the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding the data privacy and its management due to the confidentiality nature; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth
Segmentation: Global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) Market
By Measurement Type
- Gauge
- Twist
- Cant & Cant Deficiency
- Vertical Profile
- Curvature
- Alignment
- Dynamic Cross-Level
- Dipped Joints
- Others
- Cyclic Top
- Inclination
By Operation Type
- No Contact
- Inertial Based
- Chord Based
- Contact
By Railway Type
- High-Speed Railways
- Mass Transit Railways
- Heavy Haul Railways
- Light Railways
By Component
- Software
- Lighting Equipment
- Navigation Equipment
- Communication Equipment
- Computer
- Camera
- Data Storage
- Power Supply Equipment
- Sensor
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
By Offering Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2017, ENSCO, Inc. announced that they had been awarded a contract by Canadian Pacific for the provision of inspection systems. The inspection system will involve the provision of an evaluation car and will be the latest addition to Canadian Pacific’s fleet consisting of most advanced track measurement and system technologies. These systems will provide valuable insights to decide the track maintenance and repairing time frame helping reduce the operating costs
- In October 2017, BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED announced the availability of “OpenRail” solution consisting of various applications designed to provide better levels of planning, delivery, engineering and overall operations for railways and transit infrastructure. This availability will ensure better infrastructural development and ensure that the performance of these infrastructures are of high quality
Competitive Analysis
Global track geometry measurement system (TGMS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of track geometry measurement system (TGMS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global track geometry measurement system (TGMS) market are ENSCO, Inc.; Fugro; MER MEC S.p.A.; Balfour Beatty; Plasser & Theurer; Siemens; R.Bance & Co Ltd.; BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED; Goldschmidt Thermit Gmbh; Egis; DMA; KŽV, spol. s r.o.; Vista Instrumentation LLC; Harsco Corporation; Trimble Inc.; Amberg Technologies; Rail Vision Europe Ltd.; Holland LP among others.
The Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS). Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market by offline distribution channel
- Global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market in Americas
- Licensed Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market in EMEA
- Licensed Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
