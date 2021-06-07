Track and Trace Solutions Market – Global Forecast By Size, Share, Value and Trends to 2027 – Axway, Körber Medipak Systems AG, ZIH Corp.

The global track and trace solutions market accounted to US$ 1,728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,049.0 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific track and trace solutions market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to developments in the healthcare systems and industries, rise in the product innovations in China, rise in programs and initiatives in countries. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Globally, pharmaceutical companies are considering existing and expected legislation on anti-counterfeiting and traceability of the drugs. Many governments opt for the implementation of serialization regulations. Regulatory compliance for serialization is growing rapidly becoming a focus area for pharmaceutical manufacturers and supply chain partners across the world. Most developed and developing economies have either already laid out the regulatory road map for serialization or are in the process of doing so. The regulatory push to secure the pharmaceutical supply chain comes as a result of rising drug-related criminal activities and supply chain inefficiencies. Efforts are aimed at addressing drug counterfeits and unauthorized parallel supply chains, improving supply chain visibility, difficulty in tracking returns or recalls and the paucity of data-driven tools for predicting patient behavior. According to a data published by Makro Care, in 2018, more than 40 countries and above 75% of global medicine supply will be covered by one or the other serialization track and trace regulations. Apart from furnishing quality, visibility and complete traceability within the supply chain, successful serialization programs will be a key differentiator and a clear competitive reward for bio‐pharma companies. Thus, it is expected that the market for the track and trace solutions are likely to propel at a significant during the forecast years.

Some of the players operating in track and trace solutions market are, OPTEL GROUP, Axway, Körber Medipak Systems AG, ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, TraceLink, Antares Vision, RFXCEL CORP., SEA VISION S.r.l., and Adents among others.

The track and trace solutions market by component is segmented into hardware and software. In 2018, the software segment held a largest market share of 57.2% of the track and trace solutions market, by component. The software segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages offered such as reduced administration and increased confidence for quality events. Moreover, the software segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Stringent regulations & criteria for the implementation of serialization, increase in the number of packaging-related product recalls, and rising focus of manufacturers on brand protection. However, the factors such as high cost of products & implementation and shortage of skilled operators are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Track And Trace Solutions Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



