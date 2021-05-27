Trace Moisture Generator Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2031

The global trace moisture generator market was valued at US$ 19.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to add value worth US$ 6.2 million during the forecast period. The impact of COVID-19 will leave a residual impact, with growth projected at an abysmal 2.7% through 2030. This is largely attributed to latency in end use industries amid stringent lockdowns in many countries. Trade suspensions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has drastically impacted the market, resulting in a sharp dip in overall revenue.

Plunging demand in microelectronics, petrochemical & chemical industries pose a serious threat of momentum loss in the trace moisture generator market. However, on the contrary, upsurge in the demand for medical gases amid COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create significant opportunities in the market, as it is mandatory to manufacture medical gases with minimum level of moisture as per international standards. On the back of this trend, the trace moisture generator market is poised to expand by 1.3X during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

The additional new opportunities have turned the Trace Moisture Generator Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Trace Moisture Generator Market Key Players Competitive Strategies

The trace moisture generator market is highly consolidated. . Some of the prominent players in the global trace moisture generator market are EdgeTech instruments, Kin-Tek Abalytical, Michell Instruments Ltd., Owlstone Inc, Shinyei Technology, Roscid Technologies, Thunder Scientific Corporation, Instruquest Inc and MBW Callibration among others. Market leaders are maintaining their foothold through continuous innovation and advancement in their products. For instance, market leader Thunder Scientific Corporation launched two trace moisture generators (model – 3900 & 3920) which are capable of producing moisture up to levels as low as 10 parts per billion. At the same time another market leader Michell Instruments launched QMA401 a self-calibrating trace moisture analyzer which has a trace moisture generator as a part of its assembly.



