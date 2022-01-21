Trace Made in Africa: Porto hosts a new music festival in June

The event focuses on genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Reggae and Kizomba.

The event takes place in June.

Another music festival has been confirmed in Portugal for 2022. It’s called Trace Made in Africa and is set to be an event that aims to celebrate African culture “through music, fashion, dance, lifestyle and art,” according to a statement quoted by Blitz.

It takes place between June 24th and 26th and is dedicated to genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Reggae and Kizomba. The poster has not yet been released.

The organization announces that Trace Made in Africa will showcase “the best Afro-Urban artists in the world at exclusive pool, boat and rooftop parties” with “different stages in Alfândega do Porto and iconic spaces in different areas of the city “.

