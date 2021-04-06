Toys Market 2021-2027 Business Plan Strategy, New Solutions, Key Segments, Recommendations || Leading Players – Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A.

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Toys , 2021 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Toys Market.

Toys play a crucial role in the growth and development of the children. Toys plays a vital importance in brain development as toys aids in acquiring logical and reasoning skills, helps in gaining spatial reasoning along with logical and reasoning skills. Playing with toys and board games assists children in learning as well as building social and communication skills.

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players in the Toys covers : Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games, Hasbro, Inc., The LEGO Group, Mattel, Inc., Ravensburger AG, Tomy Company, Ltd, Vtech Holdings, and Thames & Kosmos.

Toys Market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Action Figures

• Building Sets

• Dolls

• Games/Puzzles

• Sports & Outdoor Toys

• Plush

• Others

By Age Group

• Upto 5 Years

• 5 to 10 Years

• Above 10 years

By Sales Channel

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Specialty Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Online Channels

• Others

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

The report clearly shows that the Toys industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market.

