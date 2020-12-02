Toys and Hobby Stores Market Size is Booming in Upcoming Years Due To Global Demand and Business Opportunities 2020-2027

The “Global Toys and Hobby Stores Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Toys and Hobby Stores Market industry over the forecast years. Toys and Hobby Stores Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Rise in consumer spending, increase in demand for goods for leisure activities, surge in disposable income, improvement in living standards, and increase in awareness related to positive effects of such goods on the mental and physical development of a child, rise birth rate, reduced time for parenting, and changing lifestyle drive the global market for toys and hobby stores.

In addition, the prevailing trend among millennial parents to invest in educational toys for the cognitive development of the child also fuels the market for these products. The toys and games based on cartoon characters, TV shows, and movies have a great influence on children’s minds, and these toys based on fictional characters are thus, further escalating the growth of the market. The advancement in technology, digitalization, and artificial intelligence are other factors that boost the demand for the toys and hobby stores market globally.

However, price of the toys, suitability of raw material, safety measures related to the use of toys and hobby products, heavy tariffs rates, import duty hike, and increased competition are few factors that hamper the market growth.

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

• Hamleys

• LEGO Group

• Barbie

• Hasbro Inc.

• Playskool

• AC Moore Arts & Crafts

• Citta del Sole

• Mattel Inc.

• Toyworld

• Takar Tomy Co. Inc.

• GameStop

• Hobby Lobby

• Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the toys and hobby store market is expected to experience a decline because of the stay-at-home order in many countries.

○ As people are seeking at-home entertainment options, the toys and hobby products industry is expected to experience a surge in online orders amid the corona virus outbreak.

○ The export-import activities have been put on a halt by almost all countries causing supply chain disruption.

