Toy drives and sings in the new Portuguese “Carpool Karaoke”

“À Boleia com Toy” is the new segment of the “Faz Faísca” program.

Alvim was the first passenger.

We don’t know whether you will be driving at 200 km / h, talking on your cell phone or maneuvering the steering wheel with your knee. What we do know is that the singer is the star of this kind of Portuguese carpool karaoke. RTP premiered on Sunday February 28th, the new season of “Faz Faísca”. And one of the highlights was the arrival of a new segment inspired by the segment of James Corden’s program. In this national version we saw Toy behind the wheel. The broadcaster and presenter Fernando Alvim was the first passenger of “À Boleia com Toy”.

From married life to “Scorpions” music, to the VHS tapes that Toy’s mother had sent him with the “Hermanias” program and Herman José, there was of course time for everything, including singing. Alvim helped with the chorus for “Stupidly In Love”.

The Hitchhikers Guide to Toys follows the spirit of Carpool Karaoke, a James Corden segment that became so popular that it deserved its own series brought out by Apple TV. Excursions with the company and personalities such as Adele, Michelle Obama, One Direction, Justin Bieber or Bruno Mars are among the most popular with tens of millions of views.

In the Portuguese version, a number of guests from the most varied areas of Portuguese public life promise to always have toys at the wheel on national roads, albeit in a safe manner. The singer himself was in the news as the target of several parking tickets.

“Faz Faísca” is RTP’s early afternoon program that always has various well-known guests who are challenged. “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Toys” is broadcast in parts of the program.