Tower Crane Rental Market to reach $327.9 Bn by 2028: COVID Impact, Trends, and Forecast

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the tower crane rental market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the tower crane rental market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on tower crane rental market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in the tower crane rental market

Analyst View

According to Lekha, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “in this COVID-19 situation tower crane rental market had a negative impact. Due to the tower cranes manufacturers and suppliers are also facing several challenges such as production shutdown, supply chain disruptions, unavailability of workers and raw materials, and cash flow constraints. Hence, the pandemic has considerably disrupted the supply chain momentum as well as product demand in the tower cranes rental market.”

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major tower crane rental players holding high market share include Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Titan Cranes & Rigging, Leavitt Cranes and WASEL. These players use collaboration and expansion as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

The Tower crane rental market is analyzed across the below-mentioned segments:

Product Type Hammer Head Tower Cranes Self-Erecting Tower Cranes Flat Top Tower Cranes Luffing Jib Tower Cranes Others

End-User Residential Commercial Infrastructure



Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the Tower crane rental market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

Titan Cranes & Rigging

Leavitt Cranes

Zoomlion ElectroMech India Pvt. Ltd

WASEL

ALL Crane

United Crane And Rigging

Falcon Tower Crane Services

Rapicon Inc.

Bigge Crane And Rigging Co.

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trade maps, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the tower crane rental market, in terms of value, segmented based on indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the tower crane rental market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis about the tower crane rental industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment concerning individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall tower crane rental market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the Tower crane rental market

To profile key players in the tower crane rental market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global tower crane rental market

