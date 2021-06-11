Tourism Source Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts -2027

Tourism is a recreational based economic activity which actually links various countries and places present across the world. There are two markets in the tourism, first one is the tourism source market from where the tourists go to visit the destination of the second market called as the tourism host market, and thus it creates the flow of the tourists. The Tourism Source market possess lot of potential as people from the source places are visiting other places for leisure, pleasure and fun related activities. This market is expected to exhibit growth in the coming time.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Booking Channel, Tourist size, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Renfe, Expedia, Ryanir, Airbnb, Air Malta, Iberia Express, Vueling, Booking.com, Alitalia, Goibibo.com

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Lockdown and social distancing observed worldwide is the major factor that restricts the growth of the recreational and tourism based industries.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, the tourism related activities are also put to hold, which is projected to limit the growth of the tourism source market.

Despite the market being affected by the current situation, it is expected to experience slow growth, once the lockdown is lifted, as people are expected to step out and enjoy. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Rise in interests among populations to visit other places within countries as well as in foreign countries and increase in culture of getting involved in the recreational activities, tend to boost the demand for the tourism activities. Hence, this helps boost the demand from the tourism source market during the forecast period.

In addition, urbanization, westernization, international tourism, and rise in middle-class population’s disposable income actually contribute toward the increase of the market share.

Increase in the advertisement related activities by the host markets and internet and social media channel involvement boost the growth of the tourism source market.

As per region, Spain is considered among the top countries within Europe when it comes to spending on domestic and international tourism and its domestic tourism market is more than eight times larger than the international based tourism market. While considering India as an example, domestic trips is around 68 times more than the international ones as people are more willing to visit places of cultural and historical importance in the country.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Booking Channel Websites

Mobile Applications

Travel Agencies

Others Tourist Size Solo

Group

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global tourism source industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global tourism source market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global tourism source market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global tourism source market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Tourism Source Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the tourism source market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

