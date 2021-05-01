Tourism officer believes in summer vacations in Europe | Free press

“I’m quite optimistic”: Thomas Bareiß, the federal government’s tourism commissioner, believes testing and a digital corona vaccination certificate will make travel possible again.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government’s tourism commissioner, Thomas Bareiß, is in good spirits that Germans can go on vacation in Europe in the summer.

“I am quite optimistic that the summer holidays in Germany and Europe will be possible with the right precautions,” the CDU politician told the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”. He already sees a great opportunity in testing, but especially has high expectations of a Europe-wide digital corona vaccination card.

A digital vaccination certificate for smartphones comes in the EU as a voluntary and additional offer to the still valid yellow booklet. It should come in June.

Regarding the federal government’s planned regulation on more freedom for vaccinated people, Bareiß said, “I see no reason why people who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered, or those who have tested negative should not have more freedom in the years to come. should get. weeks. “

