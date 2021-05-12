Tourism in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern available to everyone from June 14 | Free press

Residents of the state can go to the Baltic Sea from June 7. The Saxons can come a week later. You can book now.

The gastronomy in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern can reopen from Pentecost Sunday – outside and inside. Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) said this on Tuesday evening after a cabinet meeting. Tourism in the state opens to residents of the state on June 7 and to guests from the other states on June 14. You can book now, Schwesig said.

Pressure on the state government for quick openings in the Corona crisis had grown in recent days. Immediately before the cabinet meeting, the three Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania announced that the country was in danger of oversleeping from the opening of the economy, while Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Bavaria and other states had long since signed up. clear prospects for opening.

