Touchscreen Controller Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027

Global touchscreen controller market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The growing demand of digitization and IoT will create new avenues for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Touchscreen Controller Market

The touchscreen controller is a circuit, which connects the touchscreen sensor to the touchscreen device. It collects all required information from a detector and translates it into an operating system or a script from a touchscreen device. Controls have a vital role to play in the use of touchscreen devices. Whether it is a capacitive, resistive, surface wave acoustic (SAW) system, all forms of touchscreen devices use controls to conduct their task.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for capacitive touchscreen technology is expected to propel the market

Increasing utilization of touchscreens in automobiles is fuelling the market growth

Rising number of smart devices is expected to boost the market

Increasing trend of touchscreens in wearable electronics is another factor uplifting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Technical consequences for achieving the correct refresh rate and power consumption is restraining the market growth

Cost involved in preserving the quality of the screen is likely to hinder the market growth

Dealing with the growing competition on the sector will hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Touchscreen Controller Market

By Technology

Resistive Touchscreen Controller

Capacitive Touchscreen Controller

By Interface

Inter-Integrated Circuit

Serial Peripheral Interface

Universal Serial Bus

Universal Asynchronous Receiver / Transmitter (UART)

Human Interface Device Over Universal Serial Bus

By Touchscreen Technology

Single-Touch

Multi-Touch

By Screen Size

Small & Medium Screen Size

Large Screen Size

By Application

Consumer Electronics Smartphones Tablets Laptops & Pcs Wearable Devices Smart Homes Gaming Devices Others

Commercial Automotive Point of Sale Education & Training Healthcare Banking

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Atmos has launched a touch panel for unify control of the smart home equipment. This can give quick access to users for their most-used smart home products through most commonly adopted smart home products come with a 7-inch, wall-mounted tablet-like screen. This launch helps the company to attract the smart home equipment manufacturers

In October 2018, TouchNetix has launched new aXiom series of touchscreen controllers, which enables radical new display user interface designs and curved screen. It integrates new features such as ultra-low RF emissions and extreme immunity to conducted noise. It gives superior sensitivity to screen which allows touching by using gloved or wet fingers This product launch will assist the company in enhancing its product range

Competitive Analysis

Global touchscreen controller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of touchscreen controller market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global touchscreen controller market are, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics, Synaptics Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., ELAN Microelectronic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corporation, MELFAS Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, SAMSUNG, Broadcom, Sony Corporation, HTC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, ROHM CO., LTD., Maxim Integrated, Honeywell International Inc. among others.

The Touchscreen Controller market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Touchscreen Controller market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Touchscreen Controller market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Touchscreen Controller market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Touchscreen Controller. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Touchscreen Controller market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Touchscreen Controller market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Touchscreen Controller market by offline distribution channel

Global Touchscreen Controller market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Touchscreen Controller market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Touchscreen Controller market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Touchscreen Controller market in Americas

Licensed Touchscreen Controller market in EMEA

Licensed Touchscreen Controller market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

