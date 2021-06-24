Touchscreen Controller Market | Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2021-2028

Touchscreen Controller Market Outlook – 2028

A touch screen, majorly display screen, is an input device sensitive to pressure. A resistive touch screen panel is coated with a metallic electrically resistive and conductive layer that can cause a change in the electrical current, which is registered when touched and sent to the controller for processing, which connects two flexible layers of ITO together by human action. A capacitive touch screen panel is coated with a material, which stores electrical charges. When touched, a charge is drawn to the point of contact and circuits located in the panel measure that charge and then send the information to the controller to process it thus using humans as real life capacitors. Both resistive and capacitive touch screens use indium tin oxide (ITO) sensors, they use it in totally different ways.

Increase in use of touchscreen in automobiles, consumer electronics applications such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, and others fuel the market growth. Resistive controllers, though having lost their popularity to a lot of extent are overtaken by capacitive controllers that are highly responsive and provide a real-time feel while minimizing power consumption. Moreover, the growth in innovation and increase in demand for advanced touchscreens propels the market for huge development. However, the additional cost involved in preserving the quality of the screen and protecting the screens from the dirt and scratches restrains rapid growth of the market.

The touchscreen controller market is segmented based on type, technology, screen size, industry vertical, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into single-touch and multi-touch. Based on technology, it is divided into resistive, capacitive, surface acoustic wave touch screen, and infrared touch screens. Based on screen size, the market is bifurcated into small, medium, and large. Applications covered in the study include gaming devices, laptops & PCs, smart watches & wearables, automobile navigators, point of sale, and smart classes. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players include Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., HTC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Incorporated (U.S.), Synaptics Incorporated, and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the touchscreen controller market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

Touchscreen Controller Market Key Segmentation

By Type

Single-Touch

Multi-Touch

By Technology

Resistive

Capacitive

Surface Acoustic Wave Touch Screen

Infrared Touch Screens

By Screen Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Application

Gaming Devices

Laptops & PCs

Smart watches & Wearables

Automobile navigators

Point of Sale

Smart Classes

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players

Sony Corporation

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

HTC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Microchip Technology Incorporated (U.S.)

Synaptics Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

