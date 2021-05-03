Touch Screen Display Market to reach US$ 121.1 Bn by 2027

The global market for touch screen displays has gained a significant momentum over the past few years, thanks to the technological advancements and the subsequent shift of consumers towards the newest technology. The leading manufacturers of touch screen displays across the world are increasingly adopting the latest technologies in order to enhance the customers’ experience.

Over the forthcoming years, the popularity of touch screen displays is likely to witness an upswing, thanks to the cost benefits and the ease of operation they offer. Owing to this, the worldwide touch screen display market is expected to be propelled substantially in the near future. However, the increasing prices of raw materials utilized for the production of touch screen displays are projected to hamper the market’s growth in the years to come.

The opportunity in the global market for touch screen displays, which was worth US$ 57.1 Bn in 2018, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.90% between 2019 and 2027 and attain a value of US$ 121.1 Bn by the end of 2027. In terms of shipment volume, the market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 10.70% during the same time period.

Continued Demand from Retail Kiosks

Gas pumps, retail kiosks, public transport kiosks, automated teller machines (ATMs), car wash centers, sports arenas, trade shows and exhibitions, parking terminals, and medical equipment are the main application areas of touch screen displays. Among these, the retail kiosks segment reports a higher demand for these displays than other application segments due to a large number of retail outlets all over the world.

As the number of retail outlets continues to increase, the demand for kiosks is also increasing significantly. Retailers are increasingly adopting advanced technologies in a bid to enhance customers’ engagement. As a result, retail kiosks are likely to remain the dominant application segment of touch screen displays over the next few years. The ATMs segment is also projected to register a strong presence in the years to come, thanks to the rising deployment of ATMs in emerging economies in Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific.

North America to Remain Market Leader

Geographically, the worldwide market for touch screen displays is spread across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a share of 35.0%, North America led the global market in 2015 on the backdrop of technological developments and the high price of electronic equipment. As the region enjoys the presence of a large pool of established players, Researchers anticipate it to remain leading over the forthcoming years.

Other regions, such as South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness increased demand for touch screen displays in the years to come, thanks to the rise in the deployment of touch screen retail kiosks and ATMs.

Displax,

Fujitsu Ltd.

3M Co.

Samsung

LG Electronics

American Industrial Systems Inc. (AIS)

Panasonic Corp.

some of the leading players operating in the global touch screen display market.

