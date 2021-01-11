total surprise for those who do not have a PS5

Some Kratos fans were trembling in the middle of summer. Last September, the PS5 Showcase took place which unveiled the next Mastodons that will bring the Sony team to life. Finally, among the announcements was a small teaser, that of God of War Ragnarök.

The playstation’s confused strategy

In a short video that doesn’t tell us much, Playstation sparked the hype. It must be said that after the excellent return of the God of War license in 2018, fans were crazy about the idea of ​​being able to find Kratos and Atreus.

Furthermore, this reunion had to be held in the best possible conditions, on PS5. God of War Ragnarök, unveiled as one of the PlayStation exclusive products in 2021, should sell thousands of new Sony consoles.

However, PlayStation seems to have changed its strategy and would now rather focus on crossplay. Even if the announcement of the PS5 had helped the company to bet on many exclusive bets for their new console. Titles like Marvel’s Spider Man Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West have finally suggested the opposite …

A release on PS4 more than likely?

Many rumors suggest that God of War Ragnarok will arrive on PS4 more than likely. In addition, David Jaffe is also convinced of this. As a reminder, this is the creator of Kratos and the director of the first episode of God of War.

I’m sure the next God of War will be available for PS4 and PS5. Of course it will be. Jim Ryan almost formalized it …

Despite the weight the man has in the franchise, it’s good to explain that David Jaffe hasn’t been with Santa Monica Studios since 2007. Therefore, his words can in no way be taken as an official announcement.

However, the arrival of God of War Ragnarök on “old-gen” is more than likely. In fact, the installed base of PS4 would be around 110 million consoles. This would then explain in particular the change in communication via the cross gene that PlayStation has been dealing with since November.