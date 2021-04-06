Total Lab Automation Market 2021 Advancement Outlook – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation / Beckman Coulter, Hudson Robotics Inc.

Total Lab Automation Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Total Lab Automation market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

Industry News:

– February 2020 – Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that the BD Kiestra ReadA is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This standalone device improves the operational efficiency in clinical microbiology laboratories by automating redundant plate management tasks, while delivering accuracy through standardized digital image acquisition.

– October 2019 – THudson Robotic Inc. announced a new product under its Protean Workcell for automating drug discovery and genomic applications for biotech companies, research, and universities. It is designed to address the issue associated with laboratory space and system software and hardware flexibility.

The Total Lab Automation market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation / Beckman Coulter, Hudson Robotics Inc., Becton Dickinson & Co., Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc., Inpeco SPA, Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation

Scope of the Report

The total lab automation market was valued at USD 4,315.5 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6,301.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025. The total laboratory automation system performs laboratory testing throughout the system in a timely and cost-effective fashion. Laboratory automation contains computerized lab instruments and gadgets, which give advantages, such as expanded profitability, enhanced work process scope, reduced time cycle, and improved information quality. Lab automation is also vital to handle large volumes of sample tests at a rapid rate.

Key Market Trends

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Expected to Have the Largest Market Share

– Laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a software used to manage and aggregate data from samples and automate workflows and manage associated samples. Additionally, LIMS tracks the lots and reagents, which helps in predetermining and understanding the required lab agents and resources.

– LIMS offers various benefits, such as integration with other in-lab systems, enabling smooth functioning and gathering data at a single place. This is propelling market growth significantly.

– The advances in the fields of genomics that deal with molecular biology concerned with the structure, function, evolution, and mapping of genomes generate an unprecedented amount of data, making it imperative for the laboratories to look for the solutions that cater to such needs. This is expected to boost the LIMS market over the forecast period.

– In clinical research applications, LIMS offers flexibility in the configuration of applications. Clinical labs are also tasked with meeting specific regulatory requirements, including those governed by (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) CLIA and CAP in the United States, which relate to the accuracy and reliability of tests. Compliance with CLIA involves following the set of strict standards. LIMS are expected to meet these standards.

– In July 2019, Abbott launched STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution 11.1, a laboratory information management system, to help manage complex sample and testing workflow. It will also help to drive data safety and integrity throughout the entire lifecycle. STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution 11.1 is designed for various applications, such as specialty diagnostics and academic research, pre-clinical, and clinical research, to manage and test clinical samples.

– The increasing market penetration of the cloud-based LIMS, wherein the data can be accessed via multiple devices with grant permission, is expected to foster the market’s growth over the forecast period. Hence, various companies are introducing cloud-based LIMS solutions to capture the maximum market share.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– North America is anticipated to register a significant share owing to the presence of the United States, a country with significant investments in clinical research. This country is home to some of the major pharmaceutical companies, like Pfizer, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, J&J, and Novartis. The country also has the highest concentration of contract research organizations (CROs). Some of the major CROs in the country are Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, IQVIA, Syneos Health, and Parexel International Corp.

– Owing to the presence of all the major players in the industry and stringent FDA regulations, the market is very competitive in the country. In order to gain an advantage over competitors, the companies in the country are increasingly adopting robotics and automation in labs.

– The inclusion of robotics and automation has been a major factor aiding the transformation of the clinical research industry, owing to which more than 108,790 clinical studies were registered in the United States in 2019, according to the ClinicalTrials.gov. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in FDA approvals received in the past years, primarily owing to automation.

– The region has regulatory bodies, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that regulates and monitors all laboratory testing performed on humans in the United States through the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) that covers 260,000 laboratory entities. This represents a potential opportunity for the lab automation providers, which may boost the growth for the market over the forecast period.

– Some of the prominent players in the region are entering strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, in order to boost the technology used for automation, in turn, fueling the demand for lab automation throughout the forecast period.

– For instance, in January 2019, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA announced the acquisition of ORE Medical Imaging Inc.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Total Lab Automation Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

