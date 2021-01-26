Total Knee Replacement Market Superlative Growths of +34% CAGR Over 2028 Key Players- Bizible, Impact, CallRail, LeanData’s, Engagio, Terminus, Visual IQ, Onclusive, Google Attribution

Total Knee Replacement Market size valued at USD 9 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at over +34% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

U.S. dominated the North America total knee replacement market with a revenue of more than USD 4,636 million in 2021 on account of the increasing aging population affected with knee joint disorders and growing awareness pertaining to total knee replacement treatments in the country. According to a recently published article, approximately 1 million total knee replacement procedures are performed each year in the country.

Hospitals market segment held the largest share of around 85.6% and should expand significantly in the coming years due to the increasing number of total knee replacement surgical procedures. In Japan, there were more than 100,000 procedures performed in 2015 and the number of surgical procedures is expected to grow by 7% every year.

Top vendors of Total Knee Replacement Market:

Amplitude Ortho (Amplitude Surgical)

B Braun Melsungen AG

ConforMIS, Inc.

Corin Group

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

DJO Global

Exactech Inc.

Mathys Ltd Bettlach

Medacta International

Medtronic

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker

Waldemar LINK

Zimmer Biomet

The report comprises and analyzes the global factors and major key points like recent trends, revenue, regions of the market. North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and India are the global regions that have a lot of scope in this market. Researched data also shows the restraints of this market in the upcoming five year.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Total Knee Replacement Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2027

