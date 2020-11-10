Toshihiro Nagoshi reveals the reason Kiryu will never be in a fighting game

While Toshihiro Nagoshi is on tour for the official launch of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, game developer RedBull.com gave an interview and then passed it on on RestEra to showcase this new episode that will be more RPG.

Nagoshi stated that there was no way he would change the way he made games just to appeal to the western audience. If yakuza has such a level of popularity in our regions, it is because it is a Japanese production. He also touched on the issue of series continuity if players adhere to this new RPG formula. On the other hand, he is ready to review his copy and revert to the original form if the success wasn’t at the rendezvous.

Nagoshi explains why you will never see Kiryu in a fighting game

Toshihiro Nagoshi also said during this interview that he had received many requests to integrate Kiryu into a fighting game in the form of a guest. And if we don’t know if the request is coming from the fans or from certain developers, Nagoshi has a strong opinion on the question: It’s out of the question!

Given that fighting games offer playing female characters, he doesn’t want to involve Kiryu because he refuses and doesn’t want his character to beat women.

The saga’s designer also confirmed that he was participating in the American-produced film adaptation and not hiding his desire to one day offer an online game, but that he thought that the public had, despite having a penchant for solo experiences.

Eventually, if Nintendo offered him the sequel to F-Zero GX one day, Nagoshi said he was ready to answer.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon released today on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The PS5 version is expected to be released in Europe on March 21st.