Torque Sensors Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And On Torque Sensors And How Sudden Strategy Change By Keyholders. | ABB Limited, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

Torque Sensors Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Torque Sensors Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

A torque sensor is a device used for measuring and recording the torque of a rotating system such as an engine, crankshaft, gearbox, rotor, and bicycle crank or cap torque tester. The torque is mainly divided in two categories: static torque and dynamic torque. Static torque does not produce an angular acceleration and dynamic torque refers to the amount of torque motor produces at some speed of rotation with applied load.

Global Torque Sensors Market: Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the torque sensors market over the forecast period. The substantial growth in the automotive production of vehicles in economies such as India and China is one of the major factors for increasing demand for torque sensors in this region. For instance, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) analysis, the production of vehicles in India and China in 2016 was 4.5 billion units and 28.1 billion units, respectively, which increased up to 4.7 billion units and 29 billion units, respectively in 2017. Torque sensors are used in automotive industry for numerous applications such as testing of clutch and gearboxes, brake testing, and others. These factors are expected to propel demand for torque sensors in Asia Pacific region.

Torque Sensors Market Keyplayers: ABB Limited, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Interface Inc., Kistler Instrument Corporation, Crane Electronics Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Datum Electronics Ltd., and PCB Piezotronics Inc.

Torque Sensors Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Rotary Torque Sensors

Reaction Torque Sensors

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Torque Sensors

Optical Torque Sensors

Others

By Mechanical Configuration

Shaft Style

Flange Style

By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Healthcare

Others (Agriculture and Mining)

