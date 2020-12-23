Torque Sensor Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025
According to a new report by IMARC Group, the global torque sensor market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
A torque sensor, or torque transducer, stands for an electronic device used for detecting, monitoring, recording, and regulating both linear and rotational forces applied to it. It is primarily deployed for converting mechanical input to an electrical signal. Some of the most common types of torque sensors include strain gauge, super acoustic wave (SAW), optical, piezoelectric, and magnetoelastic torque sensors. These torque sensors find wide applications across several end-use industries, such as aerospace, defense, agriculture, automotive, mining, healthcare, etc.
Market Trends
The growing automotive industry is catalyzing the use of torque sensors in electric motors, rotors, engines, gearboxes, crankshafts, etc. Additionally, the rising environmental concerns towards vehicular pollution are augmenting the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. These vehicles have torque sensors installed in their electric power steering system for high energy efficiency. Additionally, the emergence of industrial robots for product testing along with increasing penetration of real-time torque management systems is also proliferating the market growth. Several technological advancements have led to the development of rotary sensors with minimal weight, high stiffness, electrical noise, improved sense time, etc. The introduction of non-contact and wireless optical torque sensors with electrical passiveness and higher sensitivity is also bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the increasing penetration of medical robots in the healthcare sector is further propelling the demand for torque sensor.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Market Segmentation by Type:
Rotary Torque Sensor
Reaction Torque Sensor
Market Segmentation by Technology:
Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Optical
Strain Gauge
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Testing and Measurement
Healthcare
Others
Market Segmentation by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Applied Measurements Ltd., Crane Electronics Inc., Datum Electronics Ltd. (Indutrade AB), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Spectris plc), Infineon Technologies AG, Kistler Holding AG, Norbar Torque Tools Ltd. (Snap-on Incorporated), PCB Piezotronics Inc. (MTS Systems Corporation), etc.
