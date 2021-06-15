Torque Sensor Market In-Depth Analysis & Forecast 2020-2030

A torque sensor refers to a mechanism that records and measures the torque of moving systems including crankshafts, generators, gearboxes, and electric motors. The most critical element in both engines and machinery is torque, which must be measured and monitored constantly. Torque sensors aid in the measurement of torque, ensuring device or process output optimization and better efficiency. This factor is likely to favor expansion of the global torque sensor market in the near future.

The global torque sensor market is being driven by rising demand for innovative, high-performance and high-quality automobiles. In addition, as well as the demand for torque sensors for EPS (electric power steering) system is further likely to spur growth of the market. In addition to that, the advancement made in novel torque measurement techniques as well as a rise in the use of these sensors in various robotic application are predicted to propel the global torque sensor market forward over the forecast timeframe. However, the market is expected to be hampered by the dearth of credibility of available torque sensors in high-end applications.

The “global torque sensor market” research makes an inclusion of main market segments such as type, application, technology, and regional markets. It also examines the global torque sensor market’s present competitiveness over the projected period of 2020 to 2030.

Global Torque Sensor Market: Key Trends

In various automotive applications, rotary torque sensors are extensively used. Reliability testing, electric motor testing, and automotive engine testing are some of the important uses of rotary torque sensors in the automotive industry. In addition to that, prominent brands in the torque sensors industry are launching innovative product offerings for rotary torque sensors in order to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

Due to the advent of new uses for torque sensors, the global torque sensors market is projected to expand significantly over the forecast timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. Torque sensors are being used in a multitude of uses due to growing focus on quality control and performance optimization across different sectors. Torque sensors’ emerging applications in robotics and surgical prosthetics are projected to be a significant growth driver for the market in the coming years.

Global Torque Sensor Market: Competitive Assessment

High-end business growth techniques such as developments, extension, alliance, and cooperation are also being used by prominent companies in the global torque sensor market. The companies also conduct research and development activities in order to provide consumers with more and more specialized goods. To keep up with the increasing demand for torque sensors from customers all over the world, a few of the market players are also introducing new and advanced models.

Global Torque Sensor Market: Regional Assessment

Asia Pacific is predicted to witness rapid growth in the global torque sensor market all through the forecast timeframe. China is the leading producers of automobile. South Korea and Japan are two of the world’s largest auto exporters. The automotive industry is expected to play a major role in the development of the torque sensor market in the region due to large-scale manufacturing and substantial developments in new vehicle technology.

