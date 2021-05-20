Torque Converter Market Forecast to 2028 – ACC Performance, Aisin Europe S.A., Dynamic Manufacturing, EXEDY Corporation, Precision Industries, Schaeffler AG, Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The high penetration of automatic transmission in both mid-level and premium-level car segments is driving the demand for torque converters worldwide. In addition to this, the rising disposable income and middle class in developing countries of Asia pacific is further expected to fuel the demand for automobiles in this region. The growing demand for automatic vehicles in developing countries such as China and India is anticipated to further boost the growth of global torque converter market. Due to the growing concern regarding environmental protection, the governments of various countries are supporting the development of electric vehicles worldwide. Hence, the growing demand and investments in electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of torque converter market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Torque Converter industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Major Players in the market are: ACC Performance, Aisin Europe S.A., Dynamic Manufacturing, EXEDY Corporation, Precision Industries, Schaeffler AG, Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Torque Converter Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission (AT), Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)); Component (Impeller, Stator, Turbine, Damper, Lock-up Clutch, Others); Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) and Geography

MARKET SEGMENTATION

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Torque Converter based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Torque Converter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Torque Converter from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Torque Converter market in these regions.

