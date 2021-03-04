Torque Converter Market 2020: Global Industry Expand with Significant CAGR by 2027| Top Competitors- EXEDY Corporation (Japan), Transtar Industries (Walton Hills), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc

With the utilization of well-established tools and techniques in the credible Torque Converter Market analysis report, complex market insights are twisted into simpler version. Some of the competitor strategies can be named as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions. Market drivers and market restraints explained in this industry analysis report aids businesses in getting idea about the production strategy. Global Torque Converter Industry report gives out the information about company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the year 2020 to 2027 under the competitive analysis study.

The Global Torque Converter Market is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2025, from USD 6.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The key players operating in the global torque converter market are –

Schaeffler AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Valeo

Yutaka Giken Company Limited

The other players in the market are EXEDY Corporation (Japan), Transtar Industries (Walton Hills), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc. (Vermont), Volkswagen Group (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Ford (U S ), Hyundai (South Korea), Toyota (Japan), and TATA (India), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Japan Automotive Manufacturers Association (JAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Dynamic Manufacturing (Germany), Precision Industries (Australia), ACC Performance Products Plus (U.S.), Stewart & Stevenson (U.S.)

Global Torque Converter Market Scope and Segments

Torque Converter market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the Torque Converter market has been segmented into 90 degrees, 180 degrees, and others.

On the basis of application, the Torque Converter market has been segmented into architectural, traffic, industries, and others.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

