Toronto Prepares For Its ‘Beyoncé Weekend’

If it had been left as much as followers, one of many incoming Toronto mayor’s first acts can be to declare a municipal vacation in honor of Beyoncé’s newest tour cease within the metropolis to kick off her North American exhibits.

“I really feel like Toronto goes to close down this weekend,” stated Timothy Achacoso, a Beyoncé fan who was shopping for a T-shirt emblazoned with the star’s holographic horse at a pop-up store within the metropolis’s downtown luxurious purchasing district.

“Olivia Chow ought to actually make it Beyoncé weekend,” Mr. Achacoso, a customer support agent, stated of Toronto’s newly elected mayor.

With two exhibits scheduled in Toronto this weekend, Beyoncé begins the North American leg of her first solo tour in seven years in a metropolis nonetheless rebounding from the pandemic, which shut down stay exhibits and capped live performance attendance effectively under capability.