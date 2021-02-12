Topical Dispenser Market anticipated to reach USD 631.8 billion by 2027

Global Topical Dispenser Market appraised at USD 418 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 631.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the projection period. Topical applicators are used to administer peels and skin protectants, ointments, gels, creams, masks, disinfectants, and drugs. As more topical medications are being prescribed and introduced, the request for topical applicators is estimated to surge. Metered topical applicators ensure the precise quantity of drug/balm/cream/other medication for application on the body surface.

The thematic device is user-friendly and dispenses the specified amount of medication with just one click. Topical applicators are reliable as they deliver automatic and consistent doses, assuring the same viscosity and no user-variability. They offer accuracy during the mixing and filling of the product and negate the chances of excess medication.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of psoriasis and a rising aging population with skin diseases

Psoriasis is a prolonged, sore, and non-communicable skin disease. It is most common in the geriatric population with age group 50 – 69. As per the National Psoriasis Foundation Report 2018, around 125 million people have psoriasis worldwide. The prevalence of psoriasis has amplified the demand for topical dispensers in the industry. Skin disease is a significant healthcare problem accounting for 1.79% of the global burden of diseases in DALYs of 306 diseases and injuries. As per the WHO, approximately 900 million individuals were suffering from skin ailments globally in 2018. This scenario is eventually growing the demand for the topical dispenser, strengthening its market.

Easy use of Topical applicators

The precise and easy administration of medication with the topical applicators is the primary factor leading the global topical applicators market during the forthcoming period. Higher demand is being witnessed from the skincare sector, particularly for psoriasis and other skin therapies. A large number of medications concerning skin are topical and need topical applicators for safe use. Metered topical applicators safeguard the application of the right quantity of ointment on the body external. They are dependable devices for the automated and accurate dose, reducing variability, and delivering uniform viscosity.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Bausch Health Companies (Canada), Merck & Co (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (India), Cipla Ltd (India), Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (Canada), and Mylan (US) and others.

Recent Developments

In December 2018, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada) received acceptance for its “A-101 40% topical solution” for the Health Canada review. This product is prescribed to treat advanced seborrheic keratosis, a commonly occurring non-cancerous skin growth that affects more than 9 million Canadian adults.

In December 2018, GlaxoSmithKline (UK) invested USD 36.0 million in manufacturing facilities in Canada to produce and distribute its best topical pain reliever—VOLTAREN.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Product formulations, By Route of Administration, By Facility of use Key Players Johnson & Johnson (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Bausch Health Companies (Canada), Merck & Co (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (India), Cipla Ltd (India), Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (Canada), and Mylan (US).

By Product

Semi-solid Formulations

Creams

Ointments

Lotions

Gels

Pastes

Liquid Formulations

Suspensions

Solutions

Solid Formulations

Powders

Suppositories

Transdermal Products

Transdermal Patches

Transdermal Semi-solids

By Route of Administration

Dermal Drug Delivery

Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

Rectal Drug Delivery

Vaginal Drug Delivery

Nasal Drug Delivery

By Facility of use

Homecare Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Burn Centers

Other Facilities (academic & research institutes and diagnostic centers)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and project the Global Topical Dispenser Market size in terms of value.

To examine the region-wise segmentation of the Global Topical Dispenser market and assess the market size in terms of value for each region viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries.

To outline, segregate, and estimate the Global Topical Dispenser Market based on different classifications, i.e., By Product formulations, By Route of Administration, By Facility of use, and By Region.

To scrutinize category-wise competitive developments in the Global Topical Dispenser Market based on Water Storage Tank Type, its Application, and Region.

To interpret the current market dynamics, by analyzing growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

