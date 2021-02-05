Top Trends in Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Report – Exploring the Latest Consumer and Innovation Trends

Top Trends in Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Report outlines the key consumer and innovation trends impacting the cosmetics and toiletries industry in H2 2020. It explores market dynamics, industry deals, and news highlights, all of which are influencing innovation and purchasing decisions in the sector today.

The performance of cosmetics and toiletries in the last quarter has been heavily shaped by COVID-19, as consumers spend more time indoors and social gatherings become less common. Brands are attempting to navigate decreased willingness to spend on non-essential categories by adapting their business models and developing suitable innovation where possible.

– Make-up, fragrances, and sun care are to see the most decline in 2020 compared with previous baseline predictions.

– The majority of global consumers continue to purchase beauty and grooming products in the middle of the price range.

– A product’s perceived trustworthiness remains the most influential factor when making a purchase to consumers in H2 2020.

