Top Trending NFTs: Week of November 2

Final week, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) noticed all-time gross sales cross the $40 billion mark. Based on DappRadar, an enormous $32.8 billion of these gross sales got here from the OpenSea platform. A variety of NFTs, equivalent to Potatoz, CloneX, and Tracer NFT are on the rise.

Potatoz

CloneX

YOLO Bunny

Tracer NFT

Tower Battle Playing cards Key Takeaways Potatoz means that you can stake your NFT and watch a seed develop right into a potato with utility.

CloneX surged towards the highest ten in weekly gross sales with a metaverse-ready providing.

Tracer NFT can reward a wholesome life-style with move-to-earn sneakers.

Potatoz

Potatoz registered over $1.2 million in gross sales, with a 378% rise during the last seven days. Created in July 2022 by popular culture meme platform 9GAG, the Potatoz NFT assortment is the gateway to a metaverse mission named Memeland.

An investor shopping for one of many NFTs will uncover it begins as a seed and grows by a staking mechanism to turn into a fully-fledged potato over 69 days. Every Potatoz NFT has utility within the ecosystem with non-public membership membership, unique entry to the creator NFT market, unique IRL occasions, and privileges in upcoming drops from 9GAG.

Potatoz



CloneX

This week, CloneX entered the highest ten collections by gross sales with a 35% acquire to nearly $2.8 million at a ground value of round 8 Ether ($12,500).

The gathering of 20,000 city punk avatars is metaverse-ready with the flexibility to faucet into equipment from RTFKT, a creator of digital sneakers and vogue equipment, and different creators. Every NFT will give holders entry to forging occasions the place holders can mint new objects for his or her characters. An extra perk can be entry to the RTFKT ecosystem and CloneX experiences.

RTFKT created CloneX in collaboration with famend Japanese modern artist Takashi Murakami. The avatars can be 3D rigged fashions, that means they might be used as AR filters on digital camera, in Zoom conferences, or in video games.

CloneX



YOLO Bunny

YOLO Bunny is a premium membership of 9,999 rock star rabbits from Muverse, a Web3 decentralized app combining GameFi and SocialFi. Muverse goals to carry musical artists and followers collectively by in-app interplay and a rewards system.

YOLO Bunny had $450k of gross sales during the last seven days with a ground value of 0.67 Ether ($1.054). Holders of the gathering can get advantages equivalent to airdrops of the MCT platform token and headphone NFTs permit entry to a listen-to-earn characteristic.

Muverse



Tracer NFT

Tracer NFT is a brand new assortment of sneakers that kind the muse of a brand new move-to-earn health and life-style app with game-fi components.

Tracer homeowners can mix the bodily world with Web3 to make the most of the true energy of the metaverse in an app that can monitor your jogging and permit customers to earn rewards. Tracers’ 3D sneakers are composed of 4 NFT items together with attachable equipment. This kind of mission has big potential within the metaverse as a result of if there’s mass adoption, the place customers can monetize their digital world expertise with each step.

Tracer NFTs bought 146 sneakers at a ground value of 0.04 Ether ($62) within the final week for a complete of over $17 million.

TracerNFT



Tower Battle Playing cards

Tower Battle Playing cards is the NFT assortment for The Loopy Kings and Loopy Protection Heroes cellular video games from Animoca Manufacturers. The video games have seen over 2 million downloads with 1000’s of every day customers.

The Tower protection video games are performed with collectible playing cards of assorted rarities, and avid gamers can earn TOWER Tokens by enjoying video games. The TOWER utility token holders can buy objects equivalent to sport card NFTs, pay for sport or event entry charges, and take part in governance options.

The Tower Battle playing cards have bought a strong $4.56 million in gross sales during the last seven days with a ground value of 0.03 ETH ($47).

Tower Battle



