Top Tier-1 ADAS Suppliers Market Shares and Ranking | Globally and Growth Analysis Up to 2020-2025

According to our Study the ADAS penetration rates are expected to increase significantly due to regulation, safety rating systems, lower cost of sensors or implementation. Rising penetration will boost revenues for automotive suppliers and contribute significantly to their profitability. This report examines the rankings and market shares of the Top-ADAS hardware component suppliers (radar, cameras, Lidar, ultrasonic sensors) in 2015-20 by ADAS revenues, radar, camera and lidar across major geographies. Additionally, we provide the portfolio roadmap of ADAS suppliers and benchmarking of their capabilities for Level 2, 3 and Level 4.

Learn which suppliers lead the race to higher levels of autonomy by total ADAS revenues, unit sales of sensors – the cameras, radars, Lidar and ultrasonic sensors- and market share in key markets. Gain insights about their strategy for L4 and how ADAS will develop until 2020 and beyond.

Executive Summary

Table of Contents

Sample Pages

ADAS Component Revenue from Top-11 Tier-1s will almost double between ’18 & ‘20

ADAS content per vehicle, i.e. the fitment of radars, cameras, ultrasonics and other components necessary for driver assistance and higher levels of autonomy, will rise significantly in major car markets driven by changes in safety regulation and rating, competition to offer higher levels of autonomy and lower cost of sensors.

Suppliers are well-positioned to monetise the strong demand for ADAS components

Already, Top ADAS Tier-1s such as Bosch, Continental and Aptiv, have recorded billions in ADAS Order Intake while they continue to invest to increase production capacity and shorten timeto-market. To close the technological gap and accelerate time-to-market, partnerships and synergies gain momentum to share costs and knowledge.

Our report examines the portfolio, strategy and roadmap of leading ADAS Suppliers to deliver:

Rankings and Market shares by ADAS

Component Revenue in 2015-2020 (€);

Ranking by ADAS-to-Automotive Revenue;

2017 market shares in 77/24GHz radar,

camera, Lidar, ultrasonics in major markets;

Competitive assessment & outlook for 2020;

Market shares of ADAS Suppliers in sales of

L3 radar and Lidar in Europe in 2020.

What this report delivers:

This report focuses on the leading manufacturers of the cameras, radars, Lidar and ultrasonic sensors used for ADAS since we have identified them as the ones to benefit more from the uptake of ADAS penetration and the eventual transition towards semi-autonomous and self-driving cars.

Table of Contents:

Executive summary (5 pages) Safety regulation & competition create opportunities for ADAS Suppliers (9 pages) Rankings & market shares of ADAS component Suppliers in 2015-18 & ‘20 (17 pages) Leading ADAS suppliers: analysis, portfolio & key figures (44 pages) ADAS Suppliers’ Ranking in 2020 & ADAS Sensor outlook (10 pages)

List of Tables:

Table 1.1: Suppliers’ ranking in ADAS Sensor sales in Europe, USA and China in 2017 (Top-3 ranking)

Table 1.2: Suppliers’ shares in radar, camera for L1 & L2 ADAS in Europe in 2017 (%, ranking)

Table 2.1: ADAS Regulation and NCAP requirements in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific up to 2020

Table 2.2: How to position better and capture more value in ADAS

Table 2.3: ADAS suppliers’ activities to monetize growth in ADAS (investment in capacity, personnel, other)

Table 2.4: ADAS suppliers’ new product deployment by leading suppliers up to 2022

Table 3.1: Explanation of derivations for the rankings of suppliers by Automotive Revenues 2015-17

Table 3.2: Average Exchange rate for the ranking of ADAS Suppliers in 2015-17 (EUR, USD, JPY and KRW) And Many More………….

List of Figures:

Figure 1.1: ADAS Suppliers revenues 2015-2020 (In billion EUR, *Annualised)

Figure 1.2 Suppliers’ shares in European L2 radar and camera sales in 2017 (%)

Figure 1.3: 2020 Suppliers’ shares in European L3 radar (%)

Figure 1.4: Suppliers’ shares in Lidar in Europe in 2020 (%)

Figure 1.5: ADAS Sensor product roadmap from major ADAS Suppliers between 2017 & 2020 (Not exhaustive)

Figure 1.6: ADAS Component / Sensor revenue forecast 2015-2020 (EUR Bn)

Figure 1.7: Shares of ADAS Suppliers in ADAS Component/sensor revenue in 2018 vs 2020 (%) and Many More…..

