Top Tech Stocks for November 2022
The expertise sector consists of companies that promote items and providers in electronics, software program, computer systems, synthetic intelligence (AI), and different industries associated to info expertise (IT). The sector contains firms with the biggest market capitalizations on the earth, resembling Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc.
Tech shares, represented by the Expertise Choose Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), an exchange-traded fund (ETF), have underperformed the broader market over the previous 12 months. XLK has delivered a complete return for traders of -20.5% over the previous 12 months, under the Russell 1000’s whole return of -16.8%. These market efficiency numbers and statistics within the tables under are as of Oct. 26, 2022.
Listed below are the highest 5 tech shares in every class with the most effective worth, quickest development, and most momentum.
Worth investing is a factor-based investing technique that includes choosing shares that you simply consider are buying and selling for lower than what they’re intrinsically price, normally by measuring the ratio of the inventory’s value to a number of elementary enterprise metrics. A extensively accepted worth metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Worth traders consider that if a enterprise is affordable in contrast with its intrinsic worth (as measured by its P/E ratio, on this case), then its inventory value could rise sooner than that of others as the value comes again according to the price of the corporate. These are the tech shares with the bottom 12-month trailing P/E ratio.
|Greatest Worth Tech Shares
|Value ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|HP Inc. (HPQ)
|27.48
|27.6
|4.8
|Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)
|99.39
|6.4
|4.9
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE)
|13.98
|18.0
|5.0
|Dell Applied sciences Inc. (DELL)
|37.79
|27.7
|5.5
|Intel Corp. (INTC)
|27.21
|111.7
|5.8
Supply: YCharts
- HP Inc.: HP sells desktop and pocket book computer systems, workstations, retail point-of-sale methods, shows, printers and {hardware}, and assist and providers. HP’s prospects embody particular person shoppers, companies, and governments. The corporate holds 27,000 patents and operates in 170 nations all through the world.
- Arrow Electronics Inc.: Arrow Electronics gives expertise services, together with digital elements, distribution, and options for purchasers in enterprise computing. Arrow employs practically 21,000 world wide and serves greater than 220,000 international prospects.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.: Hewlett Packard Enterprise sells a broad vary of services in areas together with cloud providers, high-performance computing and AI, software program, and storage. The corporate has 55,000 prospects globally, and its edge networking connects 10 million units. On Sept. 29, 2022, Hewlett Packard introduced that telecommunications firm du, beforehand often called Emirates Built-in Telecommunications Co., had chosen HPE’s service orchestration software program to energy its transformation to a 5G community. The monetary phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed.
- Dell Applied sciences Inc.: Dell Applied sciences sells laptop services to shoppers and companies, together with {hardware}, software program, peripherals, knowledge heart infrastructure, and cloud expertise, As of Jan. 28, 2022, Dell employed a roughly 32,000-person gross sales power and about 35,000 service and assist professionals. The corporate reported on Oct. 25 that its APEX cloud providers platform would facilitate cost-saving initiatives and digital experiences for the Midwestern Greater Training Compact (MHEC), serving schools and universities within the Midwestern U.S. The phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed.
- Intel Corp.: Intel is a expertise firm that designs and builds semiconductors and gives services associated to cloud, community, and edge expertise. The corporate has 100 billion transistors on microchips as of 2022 and goals for 1 trillion by 2030. On Oct. 26, 2022, Intel accomplished the preliminary public providing (IPO) of autonomous driving expertise firm Mobileye, beforehand a subsidiary of Intel. Mobileye inventory will commerce on the Nasdaq International Choose Market underneath the ticker MBLY.
These are the highest tech shares as ranked by a development mannequin that scores firms primarily based on a 50/50 weighting of their most up-to-date quarterly year-over-year (YOY) share income development and most up-to-date quarterly YOY earnings-per-share (EPS) development. Each gross sales and earnings are vital components in an organization’s success. Due to this fact, rating firms by just one development metric makes a rating inclined to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (resembling modifications in tax legislation or restructuring prices) which will make one determine or the opposite unrepresentative of the enterprise on the whole. Corporations with a quarterly EPS or income development of greater than 2,500% had been excluded as outliers.
|Quickest-Rising Tech Shares
|Value ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|EPS Progress (%)
|Income Progress (%)
|Enphase Power Inc. (ENPH)
|291.87
|39.7
|433.3
|80.6
|TD Synnex Corp. (SNX)
|89.96
|8.6
|-14.4
|194.9
|Shift4 Funds Inc. (FOUR)
|43.02
|2.4
|260.0
|44.4
|Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)
|66.93
|3.7
|137.9
|42.0
|ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON)
|67.74
|29.4
|142.9
|24.9
Supply: YCharts
- Enphase Power Inc.: Enphase Power designs, builds, and sells photo voltaic power gear and {hardware} together with microinverters, power technology monitoring gear and software program, and battery storage merchandise. Enphase has put in greater than 52 million microinverters on over 2.7 million houses in additional than 145 nations. For Q3 2022, Enphase reported on Oct. 25, 2022, that web revenue surged greater than fivefold as income practically doubled year-over-year (YOY). Sturdy demand in North America and Europe helped gas efficiency.
- TD Synnex Corp.: TD Synnex sells IT providers and merchandise. It distributes a broad vary of IT merchandise, together with PC methods, shopper electronics, storage, networking, and servers. The corporate employs 22,000. TD Synnex’s Q3 FY 2022 ended on Aug. 31, 2022. For that interval, the corporate posted 57.2% enchancment in web revenue as income practically tripled YOY. The Sept. 1, 2021, completion of the merger with Tech Knowledge contributed to the numerous uptick in income.
- Shift4 Funds Inc.: Shift4 Funds gives fee processing providers supporting over $200 billion in transactions and three.5 billion separate transactions yearly.
- Cirrus Logic Inc.: Cirrus Logic gives low-power high-precision audio elements utilized in smartphones, tablets, wi-fi headsets, laptops, and different purposes. The corporate employs over 1,600 and has greater than 4,100 issued and pending patents worldwide. On Aug. 2, 2022, Cirrus reported Q1 FY 2023 outcomes for the interval ended June 25, 2022. Web revenue greater than doubled YOY on stable income development. Income beneficial properties had been pushed by robust gross sales within the firm’s high-performance mixed-signal enterprise.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.: ON Semiconductor is a semiconductor producer serving markets together with automotive, communications, computing, and medical. The corporate operates 43 design facilities in 19 nations and employs about 33,000.
Momentum investing is a factor-based investing technique that includes investing in a inventory whose value has risen sooner than the market as an entire. Momentum traders consider that shares which have outperformed the market will usually proceed to take action as a result of the components that induced them to outperform won’t out of the blue disappear. As well as, different traders, in search of to profit from the inventory’s outperformance, will usually buy the inventory, additional bidding its value greater and pushing the replenish additional. These are the tech shares that had the best whole return over the previous 12 months.
|Tech Shares With the Most Momentum
|Value ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing Whole Return (%)
|Enphase Power Inc. (ENPH)
|291.87
|39.7
|68.3
|Aspen Expertise Inc. (AZPN)
|248.40
|16.0
|61.4
|ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON)
|67.74
|29.4
|50.1
|Change Inc. (SWCH)
|34.00
|5.3
|34.9
|First Photo voltaic Inc. (FSLR)
|131.40
|14.0
|20.6
|Russell 1000 Index
|N/A
|N/A
|-16.8
|Expertise Choose Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)
|N/A
|N/A
|-20.5
Supply: YCharts
- Enphase Power Inc.: See firm description above.
- Aspen Expertise Inc.: Aspen Expertise gives course of software program and providers for manufacturing and different capital-intensive industries. It has greater than 3,700 workers in over 60 places across the globe. Aspen introduced on Oct. 24, 2022, that it had accomplished the acquisition of Germany-based industrial software program agency inmation Software program GmbH for an undisclosed sum. Inmation gives industrial real-time info administration and will likely be central to Aspen’s industrial knowledge and connectivity enterprise unit, AIoT.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.: See firm description above.
- Change Inc.: Change is a expertise infrastructure that designs, builds, and operates superior knowledge facilities. It serves over 950 prospects throughout the expertise, digital media, monetary, health-care, and telecommunications sectors.
- First Photo voltaic Inc.: First Photo voltaic is a significant producer of photo voltaic panels and associated elements. By 2025, the corporate expects to have a world annual manufacturing capability of greater than 20 gigawatts. First Photo voltaic introduced on Oct. 27, 2022, that it deliberate to speculate roughly $270 million in a devoted analysis and improvement (R&D) innovation heart in Perrysburg, Ohio. The middle will concentrate on growing and producing superior skinny movie photovoltaics.
The Impression of Inflation on Expertise Shares
Expertise shares traditionally have underperformed different sectors during times of rising inflation. Conversely, the group sometimes outpaces the broader market throughout occasions of falling inflation. For instance, the expertise bull market between 2009 and 2021 coincided with an annualized traditionally low inflation charge of 1.7% over that interval. Furthermore, the sector has led broad market declines year-to-date (YTD) in 2022 amid rising inflation, which reached a 40-year excessive in June of 9.1%.
The query then turns into: Why are expertise shares so delicate to inflation? All of it pertains to rates of interest. Rising inflation signifies that the Federal Reserve will possible improve its federal funding charge to taper demand. Greater rates of interest have an effect on expertise firms in two methods. First, shoppers and companies can have much less revenue to purchase expertise services, which has an impact of slowing company earnings. Second, expertise firms borrow closely to fund startup prices, patents, and innovation bills, that means the price of servicing that debt will increase when rates of interest rise.
Certainly, the other occurs when inflation declines. The Federal Reserve will possible decrease rates of interest then, which spurs shopper demand and reduces expertise firms’ borrowing prices.
Benefits of Expertise Shares
Investing in Innovation: Investing in expertise shares permits traders to again revolutionary concepts which have the potential to enhance individuals’s lives. Expertise firms of all sizes regularly push boundaries to be first to market with game-changing expertise, whether or not it’s Apple Inc. (AAPL) with a brand new well being characteristic for its iWatch or a startup growing a game-changing semiconductor for the automotive business.
Progress Potential: Expertise shares supply the potential for sizable beneficial properties, with traders normally ready to pay a premium for future development. As an illustration, as of late October 2022, the expertise sector traded at 18.7 occasions ahead earnings. By comparability, the power and monetary sectors had ahead price-to-earnings ratios (Ahead P/Es) of seven.43 and 12.45, respectively. Though the largest beneficial properties could be present in small-cap expertise shares, even mega-cap tech titans, resembling the unique FANG members—Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Netflix Inc. (NFLX), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)—had an annualized return on Oct. 28, 2022, of 18.97% over the previous decade.
The feedback, opinions, and analyses expressed herein are for informational functions solely and shouldn’t be thought of particular person funding recommendation or suggestions to spend money on any safety or undertake any funding technique. Although we consider the data supplied herein is dependable, we don’t warrant its accuracy or completeness. The views and techniques described in our content material might not be appropriate for all traders. As a result of market and financial circumstances are topic to speedy change, all feedback, opinions, and analyses contained inside our content material are rendered as of the date of the posting and will change with out discover. The fabric shouldn’t be supposed as an entire evaluation of each materials truth concerning any nation, area, market, business, funding, or technique.
