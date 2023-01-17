Top teams in main event

That includes on the worldwide stage, Name of Obligation League (CDL) is the official event collection that can be hosted in Activision’s newest title, Trendy Warfare 2. Gifted gamers take this chance to showcase their in-game prowess and compete in matches with larger stakes.

There are 16 groups on the present CDL 2023 leaderboard, however solely the highest performers get to take dwelling a share of the prize pool. The very best sides will even be capable to rake in additional factors to safe their place within the upcoming tournaments. The roster will combat for the title and take dwelling the lion’s share of the prize pool.

Here’s a listing of the most effective groups within the CDL 2023 event.

Be aware: This isn’t a Ranked listing. The alternatives on the listing mirror the writer’s opinion and might be totally different for everybody.

Toronto Extremely, Seattle Surge, and extra will dazzle at Name of Obligation League (CDL) 2023

Activision tries to offer the most effective gaming expertise with its newest releases. Trendy Warfare 2 hosts the whole collection of CDL 2023, and the collaborating groups compete in varied hardcore recreation modes. The map pool is proscribed, and all skilled gamers adhere to a algorithm.

Some groups carry out higher than others and safe a highlight for collective effort and particular person brilliance. The very best-performing participant within the event will get the MVP award.

The very best sides seize everybody’s consideration as they drive the viewers to the sting with their breathtaking performances. That mentioned, here’s a listing of the best groups within the official collection.

1) New York Subliners

The New York Subliners secured first place within the Main 1 event of CDL 2023. The crew has earned a complete of $200,000 USD from the prize pool and 65 factors in your entire occasion. The Subliners beforehand clinched the second spot in Name of Obligation League 2022: Stage 4 Main and first in Name of Obligation League 2022: Professional-Am Traditional.

Roster

HyDra (Paco Rusiewiez)

KiSMET (Matthew Tinsley)

Skyz (Cesar Bueno)

Priestahh (Preston Greiner)

WarDy (Substitute) (Elliot Ward)

2) Seattle Surge

The Seattle Surge has secured second place within the Main 1 event of CDL 2023. The crew additionally clinched a complete of $120,000 USD and 50 factors. Regardless of having a bumpy expertise final season, the aspect managed to safe first place in Name of Obligation League 2022: Stage 3 Main and third in Name of Obligation League 2022: Playoffs.

Roster

Accuracy (Lamar Abedi)

Mack (Makenzie Kelley)

Pred (Amer Zulbeari)

Sib (Daunte Grey)

3) Atlanta Faze

The Atlanta Faze is among the fan-favorite groups anticipated to win all of it. Thus far, the aspect has secured third place within the Main 1 event.

The crew has additionally accrued an astonishing $80,000 from the prize pool, with 40 factors as well. Owing to its impactful playstyle, Faze secured second positions in Name of Obligation League 2022: Stage 1 Main, Stage 2 Main, and Stage 3 Main.

Roster

aBeZy (Tyler Pharris)

Cellium (McArthur Jovel)

Simp (Chris Lehr)

SlasheR (Austin Liddicoat)

Traditional (Substitute) (Nicholas DiCostanzo)

4) Toronto Extremely

Toronto Extremely has secured the fourth spot within the Main 1 event with a small share of $40,000. The crew has accrued 30 CDL factors within the occasion and can transfer on to Main 2. Coupled with that, the Canadian aspect just lately secured third place in Name of Obligation League 2022: Professional-Am Traditional and Name of Obligation League 2022: Stage 3 Main.

Roster:

CleanX (Tobias Juul Jønsson)

Perception (Jamie Craven)

Scrappy (Thomas Ernst)

Standy (Eli Bentz)

Hicksy (Substitute) (Charlie Hicks)

This completes our overview of the highest performers in CDL 2023. Keep tuned to Sportskeeda for the most recent updates and fascinating weapon construct guides.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



