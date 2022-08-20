When you’re trying to pick a streaming service for movies or shows, the task is a lot easier than having to choose one for sports. Even placing NFL bets after consulting with NFL predictions is a much easier task. This is because sporting events are usually meant to be watched in real-time, so it makes the task pretty challenging to undertake. Either way, there are various live streaming services available to the public that are fantastic for sports fans that are interested in cutting the cord.

For a clear guide on top streaming sports platforms that are leading the way in 2022, you can keep reading for more.

DirecTV Stream

Firstly, it’s worth noting that DirecTV is expensive. Of all the live TV streaming services to remain big names in the industry, it happens to be the priciest of them all. But this could be because it has lots to offer sports fans, and it has one of the most RSNs. With its cheapest package, the Plus package includes your major networks like TBS, TNT, FS1, and ESPN.

To have access to any available RSN and any of the many league channels, you’d need to hop onto their Choice plan. Occasionally, the platform will offer a $15 discount on both plans for the first two months, but you can make use of its channel search tool to look at which RSNs and channels are available in your area.

ESPN Plus

While NFL picks are useful to any kind of player, ESPN’s streaming service is beneficial for those casual sports fans. It’s also a very helpful accessory for all the zealots to have. At just $7 a month or $70 yearly, you’re able to access all out-of-market games, MLS soccer games, and NHL hockey.

With this streaming service, there are loads to enjoy for such an affordable platform. In addition to it being seriously invested in global soccer by hosting Germany’s Bundesliga and Spain’s LaLiga games, it’s also home to English soccer like the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, EFL Championship, and Community Shield.

Presently, the streaming service doesn’t show any live NFL football games or NBA basketball; however, it does provide coverage for the US Open and Wimbledon. Whenever it’s the MLB baseball season, ESPN Plus will carry only select out-of-market baseball games from the Major League in addition to bringing up the MLB Archives of various classics. You’ll also find a bit of NCAA football, basketball, and the Little League World Series for all the sports fans that are interested in watching the up-and-coming athletes. You will find some UFC matches to be part of the subscription plan. Should you wish to indulge in any pay-per-view matches, you can do so at an extra fee.

ESPN Plus is also home to exclusive shows. These would include shows like Peyton’s Places in addition to the extensive 30 for 30 library. Like having endless access to useful data like NFL expert picks, you’re also given access to all the online reporting and articles on their website.

Hulu Plus Live TV

If you’re looking for an interesting middle ground for those interested in sports, then Hulu Plus Live TV is the perfect streaming service to use. It has some exciting features on offer, but it lacks the ability to host several channels that are league-owned. On the other hand, perhaps it will bring joy to some sports fans in knowing that it comes automatically bundled with a subscription from ESPN Plus.

At $70 per month, it carries four RSNs in addition to all other major networks like FS1, FS2, TBS, TNT, and ESPN. There’s also an NFL network, but this doesn’t include the Tennis, MLB, NBA, and NHL channels when it comes to the Sports add-ons. For such a pricey package, it lacks in many areas, especially since the most appealing thing about the add-ons has to do with the access to the NFL Red Zone.

We can say that perhaps the smartest move for Hulu Plus Live TV to make was to include a Disney bundle. Most other services don’t offer such inclusion, and with Disney, you have access to Disney Plus in addition to getting full dibs on sports that are available on ESPN Plus. It’s a great compromise for sports fans that happen to also be Disney lovers.