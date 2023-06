Homebuyers are fleeing California. But one city in the state is defying the exodus trend

See also Homebuyers are fleeing California. But one city in the state is defying the exodus trend

In a video posted Saturday and filmed from an undisclosed location, Vladimir Alekseyev, Russia’s deputy army intelligence director, referred to as the Wagner personal army group’s actions in Rostov-on-Don a “stab within the again” and “a coup.”

Jean Nicholas

Jean is a Tech enthusiast, He loves to explore the web world most of the time. Jean is one of the important hand behind the success of mccourier.com