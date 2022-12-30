Top Pfizer Shareholders

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm headquartered in New York Metropolis. It researches, develops, and manufactures biopharmaceutical merchandise throughout a variety of various areas. These areas embrace oncology, heart problems, inflammatory ailments, immunology, uncommon ailments, and vaccines.

Pfizer’s third quarter 2022 web revenue and income had been $8.6 billion and $22.6 billion, respectively. The corporate’s market cap was $288.13 billion in Dec. 2022.

The highest shareholders of Pfizer are Frank A. D’Amelio, Mikael Dolsten, Albert Bourla, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. (BLK), and State Avenue Corp. (STT).

Covid-19 Vaccine

In collaboration with BioNTech SE (BNTX), a German-based biotechnology firm, Pfizer developed an mRNA-based vaccine towards COVID-19.

On Aug. 23, 2021, the U.S. Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) accredited the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is marketed as Comirnaty. Beforehand, the vaccine was solely accredited beneath emergency use authorization (EUA).

It grew to become the primary COVID-19 vaccine to realize full approval from the FDA. The vaccine continues to be obtainable beneath EUA, together with for people between the ages of 12 and 15.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been administered to tens of millions of individuals within the U.S. and overseas. Pfizer gross sales have elevated because the U.S. and different nations have administered booster pictures to supply individuals with added safety from the virus.

Key Takeaways Pfizer is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm.

It developed a COVID-19 vaccine that was accredited by the FDA in Aug. 2021.

The three prime particular person/insider shareholders in Pfizer are Frank A. D’Amelio, Mikael Dolsten, and Albert Bourla.

The three prime institutional shareholders are Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc., and State Avenue Corp.

Pfizer’s third quarter 2022 income was $22.6 billion.

“Insider” refers to individuals in senior administration positions and members of the board of administrators, in addition to individuals or entities that personal greater than 10% of the corporate’s inventory.

Prime 3 Particular person/Insider Shareholders

The shares famous beneath are held immediately by particular person/insider shareholders. The totals don’t embrace shares held not directly (via different people or entities) nor shares accessible via inventory choices.

Firm insiders should file an SEC Kind 4 each time they purchase or promote an quantity of the corporate’s inventory that’s deemed to be materials.

As detailed beneath (and within the part on institutional shareholders), possession stake is decided utilizing the variety of shares excellent of 5.613 billion. Variety of shares owned are as of the shareholder’s most up-to-date transaction or reporting date. Complete worth is decided as of the inventory’s closing value of $51.33 on Dec. 29, 2022.

Frank A. D’Amelio

Possession stake: 0.009%

Variety of shares owned: 555,941 as of Feb. 24, 2022

Complete worth: $28,536,451

Frank D’Amelio, who retired from Pfizer in Might 2022, was chief monetary officer (CFO) and govt vp of World Provide for Pfizer. He oversaw the corporate’s company finance capabilities, which embrace audit, treasury, tax, insurance coverage, enterprise finance and analytics, and extra.

D’Amelio was liable for main Pfizer’s acquisition of Wyeth Prescribed drugs, King Prescribed drugs, Hospira Inc., Anacor Prescribed drugs Inc., and Medivation Inc. He additionally led the spinoff of Zoetis, the corporate’s animal well being enterprise, in addition to the sale of its diet enterprise.

Earlier than becoming a member of Pfizer in 2007, D’Amelio labored for Alcatel-Lucent as chief administrative officer and senior govt vp of Integration.

Mikael Dolsten

Possession stake: 0.007%

Variety of shares owned: 421,855 as of Nov. 6, 2022

Complete worth: $21,653,817

Mikael Dolsten is Pfizer’s chief scientific officer and president of Worldwide Analysis, Improvement and Medical (WRDM). His focus is on creating scientific breakthroughs in small-molecule medicines, biotherapeutics, gene therapies, and vaccines.

As president of WRDM, Dolsten oversees all of Pfizer’s analysis items, together with Oncology, Inside Drugs, Irritation & Immunology, Vaccines, Uncommon Illness, and the Facilities for Therapeutic Innovation.

Earlier than becoming a member of Pfizer in 2009, he served because the president of Wyeth Analysis, and earlier than that, as govt vp and head of Worldwide Analysis at Boehringer Ingelheim. Dolsten is the inventor on a number of patents and has revealed roughly 150 articles in worldwide journals.

Albert Bourla

Possession stake: 0.007%

Variety of shares owned: 416,036 as of Dec. 12, 2022

Complete worth: $21,355,127

Albert Bourla is chairman and chief govt officer of Pfizer. He has been with the corporate for greater than 25 years. He’s dedicated to understanding affected person and healthcare techniques wants all through the world and guaranteeing entry to medicines and vaccines.

As CEO, Bourla has pushed Pfizer into changing into an organization that’s extra science-driven and progressive. In response to the Covid pandemic, he drove an funding of greater than $2 billion (refusing public funding) to ship a secure and efficient vaccine in eight months reasonably than the standard 8-10 years.

Below his management, Pfizer subsequent delivered the primary FDA-authorized oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19. Based mostly on this success, he is taken the identical urgent-need strategy to therapeutic initiatives geared toward most cancers, heart problems, inflammatory situations, and extra.

Prime 3 Institutional Shareholders

Institutional traders maintain 69.31% of Pfizer’s complete shares excellent.

Vanguard Group Inc.

Possession stake: 8.79%

Variety of shares owned: 493,584,761 as of Sep. 29, 2022

Complete worth: $25.33 billion

Vanguard Group is primarily a mutual fund and ETF administration firm with about $8.1 trillion in international property beneath administration (AUM). The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is among the firm’s largest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with about $263 billion in AUM. Pfizer contains 0.82% of VOO’s holdings.

BlackRock Inc.

Possession stake: 7.71%

Variety of shares owned: 432,615,438 as of Sep. 29, 2022

Complete worth: $22.2 billion

BlackRock is primarily a mutual fund and ETF administration firm with roughly $8.5 trillion in AUM. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is certainly one of BlackRock’s largest ETFs with roughly $290.3 billion in AUM. Pfizer contains 0.89% of IVV’s holdings.

State Avenue Corp.

Possession stake: 5.12%

Variety of shares owned: 287,612,741 as of Sep. 29, 2022

Complete worth: $14.76 billion

State Avenue Corp. owns Pfizer shares by way of its funding administration arm, State Avenue World Advisors. State Avenue is primarily a supervisor of mutual funds, ETFs, and different property with roughly $3.3 trillion in AUM. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Belief (SPY) is certainly one of State Avenue’s largest ETFs with roughly $360 billion in AUM. Pfizer contains practically 0.89% of SPY’s holdings.

What Is Pfizer’s Enterprise Focus? Pfizer is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm centered on driving medical improvements and delivering medicines all through the world, particularly to communities with out the extent of entry to healthcare that others take pleasure in.

What Vaccines Has Pfizer Created? Pfizer developed in an astonishing eight months a Covid-19 vaccine that is utilized by tens of millions throughout the globe. As well as, in Dec. 2022, the FDA was reviewing its software for a vaccine that would forestall RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) in older adults.

Does Pfizer Pay Dividends to Shareholders? Sure. Pfizer is an organization that pays shareholders dividends. In truth, it has paid a dividend for the previous 337 consecutive quarters. That features the lately introduced money dividend of $0.41 for the first-quarter of 2023 that is payable on March 3, 2023. Holders of Pfizer inventory as of the market shut on Jan. 27, 2023 will obtain the dividend.

The Backside Line

Pfizer, Inc. is a worldwide pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm with headquarters in New York. It developed a profitable vaccine towards COVID-19. It is prime three particular person shareholders are Frank A. D’Amelio, Mikael Dolsten, and Albert Bourla. The highest three institutional traders in Pfizer are Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and State Avenue Corp.

As of Sep. 2022, Pfizer had income of $22.6 billion and web revenue of $8.6 billion. Its market capitalization in Dec. 2022 was $288.13 billion.