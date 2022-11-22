Top Nasdaq ETFs

For traders optimistic that tech shares will get better after plunging from document highs, the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and Invesco QQQ Belief supply publicity to the Nasdaq-100 Index, which has rebounded 7% prior to now 10 days on information of easing U.S. inflation. The benchmark lately marked its largest one-day achieve since early 2020, including practically $1 trillion in market capitalization.

Key Takeaways Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and Invesco QQQ Belief supply publicity to the Nasdaq-100 index of about 100 of the most important non-financial corporations.

The benchmark is closely weighted towards tech shares and has underperformed the broader market within the final 12 months.

Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. are the highest holdings of every ETF.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and Invesco QQQ Belief are the one two ETFs buying and selling within the U.S. that meaningfully goal the Nasdaq-100, excluding inverse and leveraged ETFs in addition to these with below $50 million in property below administration (AUM). The Nasdaq-100 Index has fallen 29% in contrast with the 14% drop the S&P 500 Index prior to now 12 months as of Nov. 18.

We look at each the QQQM and QQQ in nearer element beneath. All information beneath are as of Nov. 17, 2022.

Efficiency Over One-Yr: -27.9%

Expense Ratio: 0.15%

Annual Dividend Yield: 0.44%

Three-Month Common Every day Quantity: 1,006,447

Property Below Administration: $5.7 billion

Inception Date: Oct. 13, 2020

Issuer: Invesco

Invesco in October 2020 launched its NASDAQ 100 ETF, which is a lower-cost model of the bigger QQQ Belief. Whereas each funds observe the Nasdaq-100, the newer ETF has decrease charges, a smaller share value, and reinvests dividends, all of which can be interesting to buy-and-hold traders. We must always notice that QQQ Belief’s bigger dimension and better liquidity makes it a decrease value choice for a lot of large institutional traders and high-speed buying and selling corporations.

Efficiency Over One-Yr: -27.9%

Expense Ratio: 0.20%

Annual Dividend Yield: 0.45%

Three-Month Common Every day Quantity: 62,184,340

Property Below Administration: $161.1 billion

Inception Date: March 10, 1999

Issuer: Invesco

QQQ Belief has grow to be one of the in style ETFs. The magnitude of its day by day buying and selling quantity means that it is most well-liked as a car for short-term buying and selling versus long-term investing. Its excessive liquidity makes buying and selling comparatively low cost. The fund lacks range as a result of it focuses on non-financial corporations. The data know-how sector accounts for greater than half of its holdings, with about one other 30% divided between communication providers and client discretionary shares.

Under, we checklist the highest 10 holdings for each QQQM and QQQ.