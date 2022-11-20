Top Mutual Fund Holders of FedEx (FDX)

Prime Mutual Fund Holders of FedEx Inventory Holder Shares Market Worth Date Reported Dodge & Cox Inventory Fund 10.8 million $1.6 billion Sept. 30, 2022 Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Admiral Shares 9.06 million $1.3 billion Sept. 30, 2022 Vanguard Whole Inventory Market Index Fund Admiral Shares 6.70 million $1.95 billion Sept 30, 2021 Fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Belief 6.70 million 1.95 billion Sept. 30, 2022 Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares 5.40 million $804 million Sept. 30, 2021

Supply: Yahoo! Finance

1. The Dodge & Cox Inventory Fund (DODGX)

The Dodge & Cox Inventory Fund (DODGX) is the most important fund holder of FedEx inventory, proudly owning about 10.8 shares for a market worth of $1.6 billion on the finish of September 2021.

The Dodge & Cox Inventory Fund is an actively managed inventory fund that invests in undervalued firms with favorable long-term outlooks. Portfolio managers search to earn progress of capital whereas producing earnings. The fund’s returns are benchmarked to the return of the S&P 500 Index.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, the fund had $88.11 billion in property beneath administration with a five-year annualized complete return of seven.29% and an expense ratio of 0.52%. The DODGX requires a minimal funding of $2,500.

2. The Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Admiral Shares (VPMAX)

The Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Admiral Shares (VPMAX) is the mutual fund with the second-largest fairness holding in FedEx shares. VPMAX owns almost 9.06 million shares for a market worth of $1.3 billion as of Sept. 30, 2022.

Vanguard’s VPMAX is an actively managed inventory progress fund that invests primarily in U.S. fairness securities. The fund’s goal is to realize long-term progress of principal. The fund’s benchmark is the Normal & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500 Index).

As of the tip of September 2022, the fund had a five-year annualized complete return of 9.40, an expense ratio of 0.04%, and property beneath administration (AUM) of almost $56 billion. The fund requires a minimal funding of $3,000, however it’s now closed to new traders.

3. The Vanguard Whole Inventory Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX)

The Vanguard Whole Inventory Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX) is the third-largest fund holder of FedEx, proudly owning greater than 6.7 million shares for a market worth of $1.95 billion as of Sept. 30, 2021.

The VTSAX is a passively managed inventory index fund that invests within the frequent inventory of U.S. firms in direct relation to their weightings within the CRSP U.S. Whole Market Index. The index consists of greater than 3,700 shares that commerce on the New York Inventory Alternate (NYSE) and Nasdaq.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, the fund had a five-year annualized complete return of 9.79%, an expense ratio of 0.04%, and roughly $1.1 trillion in property beneath administration.

Though the VTSAX requires a minimal funding of $3,000, Vanguard provides an ETF model referred to as the Vanguard Whole Inventory Market ETF (VTI), which has a decrease preliminary funding requirement of the value of 1 share.

4. Fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Belief

The Fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Belief (SPY) has the fourth-largest mutual fund holding in FedEx. Launched in 1993, SPY lays declare to being the primary exchange-traded fund listed within the U.S. As such, it’s a passively-traded fund that goals to trace the efficiency of the S&P 500.

The fund owns greater than 6.7 million shares of FedEx with a market worth about $1.95 billion as of Sept. 30, 2022.

As of Nov. 10, 2022, SPY had about 368.2 billion in property beneath administration and a five-year annual return of 10.29%. Its expense ratio is .00945.

5. The Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX)

The Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX) rounds out the highest 5 listing of mutual fund holders of FedEx inventory, proudly owning barely greater than 5.4 million shares for a market worth of $804.2 billion as of Sept. 30, 2022.

The Vanguard 500 is a passively managed inventory index fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index and has $371 billion in property beneath administration. The fund has a five-year annualized complete return of 10.40% and an expense ratio of 0.04% as of Sept. 30, 2022.

The VFIAX has a $3,000 minimal funding requirement. Nevertheless, Vanguard provides an ETF referred to as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which solely requires the value of 1 share as its preliminary funding requirement.

What Does FedEx Do? FedEx Corp. is an specific supply service. It delivers packages door to door to and from about 220 nations and territories. The corporate claims to have invented specific delivery. Initially referred to as Federal Categorical, it began operations in 1973. In recent times, FedEx has branched out into associated areas corresponding to logistics and small enterprise companies. FedEx’s essential competitor is UPS. The 2 firms are neck-to-neck by way of measurement, however they’re by far the dominant gamers within the enterprise of worldwide specific supply.

How Is FedEx Doing in 2022? Properly, it has been a rocky 12 months for everybody, hasn’t it? Gasoline value will increase, a slowing world financial system, and provide chain disruptions in 2022 had been significantly related to the delivery trade. Its fourth-quarter outcomes, launched in June 2022, recorded improved working earnings primarily as a result of “income administration” enhancements that had been offset by financial pressures. The corporate reported earnings of $24.4 billion for the fiscal 12 months in comparison with $22.6 billion in its 2021 fiscal 12 months. FedEx (FDX) inventory shares ranged between $141.92 and $266.79 within the 52 weeks ending Nov. 18, 2022.