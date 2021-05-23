Top Key-Players To Deepen The Growth Curve For Knee Pain Management Market

The Knee Pain Management Market report tabled by Persistence Market Research focuses on the parameters of the 4th industrial revolution, which includes technology-driven healthcare solutions, with several breakthroughs in this regard. The entire supply chain – right from diagnostics to the delivery of medicines, is being driven by the technological advancements in healthcare.

Knee pain is a common pain associated with the bone structure of knee. Knee comprises of knee join that includes: tibia, fibula and femur, the knee cap called patella and ligaments and cartilages. Knee pain is often associated with age. The knee pain cases in younger patient is majorly caused due to trauma or overuse, which is usually caused of physical activity or sports. In most of the patients above 40 age, knee pain is caused by the wear and tear in the knee joint. Sports activities can cause muscle strains, serious injuries to ligament, cartilage and tendinitis.

Mild knee pain only cause hindrance to the daily life style whereas, severe knee pains results in severe limitations to the movements. Then knee ligament connects thigh bone to the lower leg bones. These ligaments act as a binding element that hold the bones and provide stability to the knee. The ligament strains are one of the most common in sports injuries which affects anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), and medial collateral ligament (MCL). Another reason for knee pain is associated with the injuries in cartilage of knee.

Cartilage is semi- hard tissue that is responsible to cover the end of bones. Cartilages associated with knee are medial meniscus and lateral meniscus. Medial meniscus are located inside the knee whereas lateral meniscus is positioned outside of the knee. One of the injuries associated with sports injuries includes meniscus tear with results in severe knee pain. The location of knee pain is depend on the region injured. Knee pain includes: limping due to discomfort, difficulty walking, climbing stairs, locking of knee, redness, swelling and inability to extend knee.

The increasing cases of arthritis due to lifestyles changes or injuries in knee is expected to increase knee pain management market. As per a report, around 13% of women and 10% of men aged 60 years and above have symptomatic knee Osteoarthritis. And is expected to increase in the forecast period due to increasing aging population and obesity. The prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is expected to be in range 0.4% to 1.3% in 2016 globally. As per the report of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016, In U.S. 13.9% of adults aged 25 year or above are affected with OA. OA is expected to account for 21.7 million arthritis related visits to medical care.

Growing incidence of sports injuries, prevalence of arthritis and demand for treatment options for it are the factors driving the growth of global knee pain management market. Advancements in technology and development in join replacements is believed to play the crucial role in the growth of global knee pain management market over the forecast period.

The global knee pain management market is segmented on basis of indication, drug type, distribution channel and geography:

Based on Indication, global knee pain management market has been segmented as follow:

Acute Knee pain Sprained and Torn Cruciate Ligaments Tendon or Meniscal Injuries Knee Dislocation

Chronic Knee Pain Knee Osteoarthritis Knee Rheumatoid Arthritis Crystalline Arthritis Bursitis Others



Based on treatment, knee pain management market has been segmented as follow:

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) Topical NSAIDs Diacerein Duloxetine (Cymbalta) Capsaicin Opioid and narcotic analgesics Others

Hyaluronic acid injections

Corticosteroid injections

Based on distribution channel, knee pain management market has been segmented as follow:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and drug stores

E-commerce

Other

The increasing aging population, the risk associated with infections and swellings in knee is resulting in the increase in the growth of market. Loss of movement and pain in the knee limits the normal lifestyle of patients resulting in immediate attention towards the pain management and treatments.

Based on the distribution channel, the global knee pain management market has been segmented into hospitals pharmacies, retail Pharmacies and drug stores, e-commerce and others. Hospital pharmacies distribution channel segment is expected to contribute the maximum share among distribution channel.

Based on the regional presence, global knee pain management market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global knee pain management market for due to high prevalence of arthritis and sports injuries cases. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global knee pain management.

Some of the major players operating in the knee pain management market are Ferring B.V., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and others.

