Top Key-Players To Deepen The Growth Curve For Face Steaming Device Market

The Face Steaming Device Market report tabled by Persistence Market Research focuses on the parameters of the 4th industrial revolution, which includes technology-driven healthcare solutions, with several breakthroughs in this regard. The entire supply chain – right from diagnostics to the delivery of medicines, is being driven by the technological advancements in healthcare.

Face steaming devices cleans the face deep down and remove the impurities. Face steam devices also open the pores of the skin and makes skin healthy and glowing. It also works as an inhaler to clear the respiratory passage. Face steaming devices are portable in nature and ideal to use it at home or anywhere. Since it’s portable and not heavy in weight, it can be taken while travelling too. It has an adjustable nozzle and very easy functions to use. Usually, steam diffusion time is 15-20 minutes, but one can do it according to its requirement. Face steaming devices mostly use in beauty parlors, salons, spas, health and wellness care centers, hospitals, clinics.

Face steaming devices improve skin texture and luster, increases skin elasticity and also helpful in diseases like sinuses. US-based Uptake Medical developed a new therapy which can relief patients with breathing disorders like emphysema. This therapy can reduce breathlessness and improve lung function. Not all the patients can go for an extensive surgery or sever lung operations. Uptake Medical uses steam rather than a surgery to reduce the volume of the lungs. First, they scanned the lungs to identify the dysfunctional areas and then insert a tube into the lungs to treat the required area. This treatment has been approved to use in UK and Europe.

Face steaming devices has widely been recognized by consumers and the demand has thus increased due to various factors like increasing health and awareness, increase standard and quality of life, convenience, technological advancements, increase beauty care expenditure, increase innovation is the important market drivers for face steaming devices market.

Though face steaming devices are the lot in demand, but it has constraints too like it is not for all skin types, especially for people who have acne or rosacea, otherwise which can worsen the situation. One should first consult their dermatologist before going for face steaming devices, as it can lead to peeling of skin or rashes sometimes.

Market Segmentation:

By Product: Face Steam Inhaler

Face Steam Aromatherapy

Facial Steamer

Face Steam Vaporizer

Facial Sauna By Application: Salons

Beauty Parlor

Spas

Health and Wellness Centres

Hospitals

Others

Face steaming devices market has grown substantially at a healthy CAGR due to increasing health awareness and rising standard and quality of life. Also, with recent advancements in beauty care products, face steaming devices market is expected to grow. Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region for face steaming devices market due to rising disposable income and improve healthcare infrastructure.

The face steaming devices market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period.As of 2015, North America dominated the face steaming devices market due to technological advancements and the rise in beauty care products. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market.

Some of the key market players in prosthetic heart valve market are Revlon, Panasonic, Conair, Secura, Beurer, Belsons, Ivation Care, Professional, Lure, Paragon and others.

