Top Key-Players To Be Restored To The First Position In The Mammography Equipment Market

The Mammography Equipment Market report by Persistence Market Research takes into consideration the healthcare industry’s transformation concerning services, infrastructure, coupled with support extended from the governments all across. Technological advancements are capable of catering to patients on an urgent basis. As such, both – stress and time could be saved.

Breast cancer is formed in the tissues of breast. Some of the common symptoms for breast cancer are change in breast shape, lump in breast and dimpling of skin. Obesity, lack of physical exercise, hormone replacement therapy during menopause and drinking alcohol are some of the risk factors associated with breast cancer. Ductal carcinoma is the most common type of breast cancer which occurs in the lining of the milk ducts. Another type of breast cancer is lobular carcinoma. It occurs in the lobules. Mammography is a technique used for screening and diagnosis of breast with the help of device known as mammogram.

Mammography includes minimal radiation exposure which helps in protecting patients from harmful radiation side effects. The main purpose of mammography is to detect breast cancer and tumor in women. Mammogram also helps in visualization of normal and abnormal structures within the breast. Screening test is used when symptoms of breast cancer or tumor are not available whereas, diagnostics test is done to detect the causes of specific symptoms. These tests help in early treatment of disease and also help in curing diseases. Mammography helps in reduction of death rate and disability occurred due to cancer and provides better options for treatment. Mammogram helps in providing accurate results for cancer diagnosis. It also helps healthcare professionals to identity whether a lump in the breast is a gland or harmless cyst. Digital radiography mammography equipment and film-screen mammography equipment are two types of mammography equipments.

North America followed by Europe are dominating the global mammography equipment market due to early adoption of new technology and rising incidence of breast cancer in these regions. The U.S. is dominating the North American mammography equipment market due to technological advancements and increasing reimbursements for full-field digital mammography. Asia is expected to show high growth rate due to rising incidence of cancer. Some of the key driving forces for the growth of mammography equipments market in emerging countries are rising government initiatives for promotion of breast health screening and improved healthcare infrastructure.

In recent time there is increased use of mammography equipment due to rising prevalence of breast cancer in women. Technological advancements in digital radiography such as breast tomosynthesis and contrast-enhanced mammography, and increasing uses of 3D mammography are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global mammography equipment market. In addition, rising awareness for breast cancer and growing aging population are also fuelling the growth of the global mammography equipment market. However, limited reimbursement for mammography equipment is restraining the growth of the global mammography equipment market.

Innovation in Low cost mammography equipment would develop an opportunity for the global mammography equipment market. Increasing demand for full-field digital mammography and hybrid imaging are some of the trends for the global mammography equipment market. In addition, increasing magnetic resonance imaging with mammography is also a trend in the global mammography equipment market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global mammography equipment market are Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare and Philips Healthcare.

