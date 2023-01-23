Top JPMorgan Chase Shareholders

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is without doubt one of the world’s main monetary companies corporations, offering client and business banking and credit score companies in addition to monetary asset administration, funding banking, and insurance coverage merchandise. By means of its broad vary of companies and merchandise, JPMorgan Chase serves customers, small companies, giant firms, governments, and lots of different shoppers. Regardless of reporting rising income in Q2 2020, the financial institution posted plunging internet revenue, put aside greater than $10 billion to cowl doable future mortgage losses, and warned of extra bother forward for the U.S. economic system.

The highest shareholders of JPMorgan Chase are Jamie Dimon, Mary Callahan Erdoes, Daniel Pinto, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. (BLK), and State Road Corp. (STT). JPMorgan Chase had 12-month trailing income and internet revenue of $114.8 billion and $30.1 billion, respectively. The corporate has a market capitalization of $298.2 billion. All figures are as of July 14, 2020.

Beneath we take a more in-depth take a look at the highest six shareholders of JPMorgan Chase.

High 3 Particular person Insider Shareholders

Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon owns 631,998 shares of JPMorgan Chase, representing 0.02% of all excellent firm shares. Throughout his 15 years as Chief Govt Officer (CEO) since 2005, Dimon used inner progress and acquisitions to construct JPMorgan Chase into the nation’s largest financial institution by market worth. He has been chair since 2006. Prior to those positions, Dimon was JPMorgan’s President and Chief Working Officer. He joined JPMorgan in 2004 on account of the financial institution’s merger with Financial institution One Corp., the place Dimon was CEO. Earlier than JPMorgan, Dimon was an government at monetary giants Citigroup Inc., Vacationers Group, and American Specific Co. Dimon is legendary because the dealmaker who constructed two banking behemoths throughout his profession. Earlier than JPMorgan, he and his mentor, Sanford Weill, executed a string of acquisitions within the Nineteen Nineties that made Citigroup Inc. the nation’s largest financial institution at the moment, later surpassed by JPMorgan.

Mary Callahan Erdoes

Mary Callahan Erdoes owns 493,266 shares of JPMorgan Chase, representing 0.02% of all excellent firm shares.﻿﻿ Erdoes is CEO of JPMorgan Chase’s Asset & Wealth Administration enterprise, which is an funding administration division with over $3 trillion in belongings beneath administration (AUM). Erdoes joined JPMorgan Chase in 2000 and has served on the JPMorgan Chase Working Committee, the corporate’s senior management staff, since 2009. Erdoes additionally serves on the Federal Reserve Financial institution of New York’s Investor Advisory Committee on Monetary Markets.﻿﻿

Daniel Pinto

Daniel Pinto owns 469,078 shares of JPMorgan Chase, representing 0.02% of excellent shares.﻿﻿ Pinto is Co-President and Chief Working Officer of JPMorgan Chase since 2018 in addition to CEO of the Company & Funding Financial institution. Pinto beforehand spent a long time at JPMorgan Chase and its predecessor corporations, serving in roles akin to Treasurer of Chemical Financial institution in Mexic and international head of Rising Markets.﻿﻿

High 3 Institutional Shareholders

Institutional traders maintain the vast majority of JPMorgan Chase shares at about 71.4% of complete shares excellent.﻿﻿

Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group owns 244.9 million shares of JPMorgan Chase, representing 8.0% of complete shares excellent, in keeping with the corporate’s 13F submitting for the interval ending March 31, 2020.﻿﻿ The corporate is primarily a mutual fund and ETF administration firm with about $6.2 trillion in international AUM.﻿﻿ The Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), which incorporates monetary shares of the highest 98% of the U.S. market by capitalization, owns JPMorgan. The financial institution is the biggest holding at 9.4% of the fund’s portfolio.﻿﻿

BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock owns 204.4 million shares of JPMorgan Chase, representing 6.7% of complete shares excellent, in keeping with the corporate’s 13F submitting as of March 31, 2020.﻿﻿ The corporate is primarily a mutual fund and ETF administration firm with roughly $6.47 trillion in AUM.﻿﻿ The iShares U.S. Monetary Companies ETF (IYG), which invests is a market-cap-weighted subset of U.S. monetary shares, owns JPMorgan Chase. The financial institution is the second-largest holding at 11.1% of the fund’s portfolio.﻿﻿

State Road Corp.

State Road owns 140.9 million shares of JPMorgan Chase, representing 4.6% of complete shares excellent, in keeping with the corporate’s 13F submitting as of March 31, 2020.﻿﻿ State Road manages mutual funds, ETFs and different investments with $3.1 trillion in AUM.﻿﻿ The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Common ETF Belief (DIA), which tracks a price-weighted index of 30 large-cap U.S. shares, represents 2.6% of the fund’s holdings.﻿﻿

