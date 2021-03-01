Top Hitek’s Best Comments (February 2021)

February has just ended, so it’s time to find our new selection of comments from last month. The Hitek publications made you react massively again. Between bizarre humor and puns, discover Hitek’s 20 best comments of February 2021.

# 1 We’ve all heard the same thing

# 2 perverted

# 3 who not?

# 4 so much!

# 5 that old man

# 6 what elegance

Submit # 7

# 8 page 1 of 6

# 9 level up!

# 10 strawberry? Really ?

# 11 word game of the month

# 12 cm are wonderful

# 13 no recognition

# 14 always in the same place

# 15 FORCE AUX 89!

# 16 it’s not a lemon

# 17 don’t be smart

# 18 especially runs away with chocolate

# 19 the classic!

# 20 it’s okay!

To extend the fun, do not hesitate to consult Hitek’s selection of the best comments for the month of January 2021.