Top Gun: Maverick Is Tom Cruise’s Biggest Opener – Find the Collection on Day 5 Here!!

Top Gun: Maverick opened to more than $250 million in its first weekend around the world, and it is also doing well in India. The movie starring Tom Cruise was shown for the first time at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Reports say that the movie will join the Rs 20 crore club in India this coming weekend. The movie has made more than Rs 2300 crore around the world.

Tom Cruise didn’t break the sound barrier, but he just reached a big career goal. With Top Gun: Maverick, the 59-year-old movie star just made his first $100 million in its first weekend. The long-awaited sequel made an estimated $124 million in its first three days in North American theatres, Paramount Pictures said Sunday. It has made a total of $248 million around the world, which includes money from showings in other countries.

It’s a great start for a movie that will make even more money on Memorial Day. Projections and estimates say that by the end of business on Monday, Top Gun: Maverick will have made over $150 million.

Chris Aronson, the head of Paramount’s domestic distribution, said, “These results are ridiculously, ridiculously great.” “I’m happy for everyone. I’m happy for the company, for Tom, and for the people who made the movie.”

Top Gun Maverick Collection

A report by Koimoi says that the worldwide box office for the movie went over $300 million (Rs 2300 crore). Tom Cruise plays Pete Maverick again in the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, which everyone has been looking forward to. By the end of the weekend, the movie may have made as much as Rs 20 crore in India. On May 27, the movie came out in theatres.

About Top Gun Maverick

The movie Top Gun: Maverick was supposed to come out in July 2019. The movie is about Maverick, who is forced to teach a new generation of fighter pilots. One of them is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, who is the son of Goose, his best friend and fellow pilot who died in the first movie. In 1986, the famous movie Top Gun came out.

Tom Cruise has only been working on Mission Impossible movies, a series that started 10 years after Top Gun became the most successful movie of all time. Watching TV in real-time

Also Read:

Tom Cruise is all set to make a comeback on 27 May with Top Gun: Maverick