Top Gold Stocks for November 2022
Gold has lengthy been considered a secure haven in instances of market turmoil. Many traders have gained publicity to the valuable metallic by shopping for shares of firms engaged in exploration and mining. A few of the main gamers within the gold business embrace Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp., Newmont Corp., and Australia-based Newcrest Mining Ltd.
Gold shares—as represented by an exchange-traded fund (ETF), the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)—have underperformed the broader market over the previous 12 months. GDX has supplied a complete return of -23.7% over the previous 12 months, under the -16.7% whole return of the Russell 1000 Index. These market efficiency numbers, and all statistics within the tables and firm developments under, are as of Oct. 27, 2022.
Listed here are the highest 5 gold shares with one of the best worth, quickest development, and most momentum.
Worth investing is a factor-based investing technique that entails choosing shares that you just consider are buying and selling for lower than what they’re intrinsically value, normally by measuring the ratio of the inventory’s worth to a number of basic enterprise metrics. A broadly accepted worth metric is price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Worth traders consider that if a enterprise is affordable in contrast with its intrinsic worth—on this case, as measured by its P/E ratio—then the inventory worth could rise sooner than that of others as the worth comes again according to the value of the corporate.
These are the shares with the bottom 12-month trailing P/E ratio.
|Finest Worth Gold Shares
|Value ($)
|Market Capitalization (Market Cap) ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU)
|4.73
|1.0
|3.6
|i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX)
|1.69
|0.4
|4.7
|Torex Gold Sources Inc. (TXG.TO)
|CA$10.18
|CA$0.9
|4.8
|Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. (SBSW)
|9.72
|6.9
|5.3
|Dundee Valuable Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)
|CA$6.36
|CA$1.2
|6.1
Supply: YCharts
- Centerra Gold Inc.: Centerra Gold is a Canada-based gold and copper mining and exploration firm. It engages within the operation, exploration, improvement, and acquisition of gold and copper properties in British Columbia, Canada and Turkey. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the corporate’s confirmed and possible gold mineral reserves included roughly 4.9 million ounces.
- i-80 Gold Corp.: i-80 Gold is a Canada-based gold mining firm with operations primarily in Nevada, and it’s engaged in exploration, improvement, and manufacturing. It’s 100% proprietor of the 12,000-acre Lone Tree website in northern Nevada and has 4 different properties in numerous phases of improvement as properly. On Oct. 18, the corporate introduced optimistic outcomes from its floor drill program for the South Pacific Zone on the Granite Creek Property in Nevada. i-80 stated the brand new outcomes “affirm vital upside potential” and that it plans to prioritize this property for additional improvement.
- Torex Gold Sources Inc.: Torex Gold Sources is a Canada-based intermediate gold producer. It engages within the exploration, improvement, and operation of its 100%-owned Morelos Gold Property, which consists of 29,000 hectares within the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico. The corporate’s principal belongings embrace the El Limón Guajes Mine Complicated, composed of open-pit and underground mines in addition to a processing plant; and the Media Luna undertaking, an advanced-stage improvement undertaking. Torex additionally has shares that commerce OTC within the U.S. beneath the ticker image TORXF. Torex introduced in mid-Oct. that it had produced 122,200 ounces of gold from its El Limón Guajes complicated for Q3 and that it expects to be on the higher finish of manufacturing steering for 2022.
- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.: Sibanye Stillwater is a South Africa-based mining and metals processing firm. Its operations concentrate on platinum group metallic, gold, copper, and zinc. It has operations within the U.S., Zimbabwe, South Africa, Australia, and elsewhere. The corporate produced 1.1 million ounces of gold in 2021.
- Dundee Valuable Metals Inc.: Dundee Valuable Metals is a Canada-based worldwide mining firm engaged within the acquisition, exploration, improvement, mining, and processing of valuable metallic properties. The corporate owns three principal subsidiaries: Chelopech, which owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine in Bulgaria; Krumovgrad, which is creating a gold property in Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates the corporate’s focus processing facility in Namibia. The corporate introduced in Sept. that government vp and chief monetary officer (CFO) Hume Kyle will retire on the finish of 2022. As of the press launch the corporate had not accomplished the seek for a brand new CFO.
These are the highest gold shares as ranked by a development mannequin that scores firms primarily based on a 50/50 weighting of their most up-to-date quarterly YOY share income development and most up-to-date quarterly YOY earnings-per-share (EPS) development. Each gross sales and earnings are important components within the success of an organization. Subsequently, rating firms by just one development metric makes a rating inclined to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (akin to adjustments in tax legislation or restructuring prices) which will make one determine or the opposite unrepresentative of the enterprise basically. Firms with quarterly EPS or income development of greater than 2,500% had been excluded as outliers.
|Quickest Rising Gold Shares
|Value ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|EPS Development (%)
|Income Development (%)
|Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)
|5.02
|1.5
|400.0
|36.0
|Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. (AU)
|13.46
|5.6
|153.3
|17.8
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM)
|44.93
|20.5
|-65.3
|47.4
|OceanaGold Corp. (OGC.TO)
|CA$2.07
|CA$1.5
|-22.1
|30.5
|Torex Gold Sources Inc. (TXG.TO)
|CA$10.18
|CA$0.9
|20.4
|18.5
Supply: YCharts
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: Sandstorm Gold is a Canada-based gold royalty firm that gives financing to gold mining firms in alternate for the appropriate to a share of gold produced from mines. The corporate has a portfolio of 250 royalties. Sandstorm’s newest quarterly dividend of CA$0.02 (about $0.015) per frequent share, for This autumn 2022, was paid on Oct. 28.
- Anglogold Ashanti Ltd.: AngloGold Ashanti is a South Africa-based gold mining
firm with operations, initiatives, and exploration actions spanning 9
international locations. The corporate additionally produces silver and sulfuric acid as byproducts in
South America. The corporate produced roughly 2.5 million ounces of gold and employed a median of practically 31,000 folks in 2021.
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.: Agnico Eagle Mines is a Canada-based gold mining firm with operations in Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico. It has further improvement and exploration initiatives within the U.S. and Colombia. The corporate forecasts gold manufacturing of three.2 million to three.4 million ounces in 2022. Agnico Eagle reported Q3 outcomes on Oct. 26. Web revenue dropped by a 3rd year-over-year (YOY) on substantial income development. Destructive pressures on efficiency included value inflation, availability of workforce, and COVID-19.
- OceanaGold Corp.: OceanaGold is an Australia-based gold producer engaged within the improvement, exploration, and operation of gold properties. The corporate additionally produces copper and silver. Its operations embrace the Didipio Mine within the Philippines; Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand; and the Haile Gold Mine within the U.S. The corporate employs over 2,300 folks. OceanaGold additionally has shares that commerce OTC within the U.S. beneath the ticker image OCANF.
- Torex Gold Sources Inc: See firm description above.
Momentum investing is a factor-based investing technique that entails investing in a inventory whose worth has risen sooner than the market as a complete. Momentum traders consider that shares which have outperformed the market will typically proceed to take action as a result of the components that prompted them to outperform won’t instantly disappear. As well as, different traders, looking for to profit from the inventory’s outperformance, will typically buy the inventory, additional bidding its worth larger and pushing the inventory larger nonetheless.
These are the gold shares that had the very best whole return over the past 12 months.
|Gold Shares with the Most Momentum
|Value ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing Complete Return (%)
|Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)
|CA$11.03
|CA$4.3
|8.9
|Perseus Mining Ltd. (PRU.TO)
|CA$1.61
|CA$2.2
|8.6
|Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)
|4.54
|4.4
|7.3
|Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)
|CA$2.96
|CA$1.0
|6.9
|Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO)
|CA$4.43
|CA$1.3
|1.1
|Russell 1000 Index
|N/A
|N/A
|-16.7
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
|N/A
|N/A
|-23.7
Supply: YCharts
- Alamos Gold Inc.: Alamos Gold is a Canada-based gold producer. It operates three mines positioned in Canada and Mexico. It additionally has further initiatives in improvement in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the U.S. The corporate employs over 1,700. Alamos Gold trades within the U.S. beneath the ticker AGI. For Q3 2022, Alamos Gold supplied fiscal outcomes on Oct. 26. The corporate reported a internet loss in comparison with internet earnings for the prior-year quarter, whereas working revenues climbed by 7.9%. Web loss was impacted by unrealized international alternate losses, amongst different components.
- Perseus Mining Ltd.: Perseus Mining is an Australia-based gold mining firm centered on properties in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. The corporate is on monitor to supply 500,000 ounces of gold in 2022. Shares of Perseus Mining additionally commerce OTC within the U.S. beneath the ticker PMNXF.
- Yamana Gold Inc.: Yamana Gold is a Canada-based valuable metals producer. Its portfolio contains gold and silver producing properties in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. In 2021 it produced over 1 million gold-equivalent ounces. Gold equal manufacturing for the 12 months was 88% of the corporate’s whole manufacturing and silver was 12%. On Could 31, Yamana Gold introduced that Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) would purchase Yamana. The transaction is valued at $6.7 billion and is predicted to shut within the second half of 2022.
- Osisko Mining Inc.: Osisko Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration firm which acquires, explores, and develops gold-yielding properties in Canada. Osisko owns a number of mining properties, together with a 100% curiosity within the Windfall gold deposit in Quebec. Osisko shares additionally commerce OTC within the U.S. beneath the ticker OBNNF.
- Orla Mining Ltd.: Orla Mining is a Canada-based gold mining firm which operates properties together with the Camino Rojo undertaking in Mexico, the Cerro Quema undertaking in Panama, and the South Railroad undertaking in Nevada. Collectively, Cerro Quema and Camino Rojo have a projected 2.2 million ounces of gold reserves. The corporate supplied a Q3 operational replace on Oct. 11, together with saying that gold manufacturing steering for 2022 had elevated from 90,000 to 100,000 ounces to 100,000 to 110,000 ounces. Orla posts Q3 monetary outcomes on Nov. 11.
The Impression of the U.S. Greenback on Gold Shares
The U.S. greenback, or buck, has had a longstanding relationship with gold relationship again to the introduction of the gold commonplace within the Eighteen Eighties, the place paper cash was instantly linked to a certain amount of the yellow metallic. Though former president Franklin D. Roosevelt eliminated the gold commonplace in 1933, the Dollar nonetheless intently correlates with gold—and subsequently gold shares—because the metallic is priced in U.S. {dollars}.
Sometimes, a robust U.S. greenback means weaker gold costs as demand for the valuable metallic eases from patrons utilizing foreign currency. Conversely, demand will increase when the buck loses worth, making gold cheaper for offshore patrons. Though the U.S. greenback and gold typically have an inverse relationship, each can transfer in the identical path. For instance, in periods of world uncertainty, each belongings could rise as traders flock to safe-haven investments. Attributable to its finite provide, gold is seen as a hedge towards inflation, whereas the buck’s standing as the worldwide reserve foreign money makes it wanted throughout instances of threat aversion.
Benefits of Holding Gold Shares in Your Portfolio
Two key benefits of holding gold shares embrace leveraged upside and liquidity.
Leveraged Upside and Diversification: Shopping for gold shares permits traders to successfully take a leveraged guess on the yellow metallic’s worth, as miners can improve manufacturing and develop their gross sales when gold rises in worth. As a result of gold shares intently observe the commodity’s worth, the sector additionally supplies a partial hedge towards inflation, serving to to diversify a “risk-on” fairness portfolio.
Gold Discoveries: Giant discoveries can considerably improve gold mining shares’ costs, significantly if a junior miner has a small market capitalization. For example, Canadian junior explorer Enduro Metals Company (ENDMF) introduced that it had intersected gold in one in all its mines in Could 2021. Subsequently, shares of the $32.43 million miner greater than doubled over the subsequent a number of months.
