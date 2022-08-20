2022 has definitely been a year of game release mayhem thanks to the perfect storm that was created by delays from the pandemic, shifting release calendars, and the retail sphere now becoming less reliable. With so many unexpected events, it’s no wonder many have found the start of the year to be rather “strange.”

Despite all the mayhem and surprises, the year has come with some top favorites that have managed to top the charts among the many ambitious titles that have been trying to do the same. So, if you're interested in wanting to know what 2022's top games happen to be, you can continue reading for more.

Our Top 3 Picks

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

This game has been buzzing the entire year. If the Foot Clan soldiers aren't manning cash registers at pizza joints before going on their wild trips, then they're barreling away in their cars or on their motorbikes. It's a load and chaotic game, but this doesn't make it distracting at all. Instead, it's turned out to be an absolute blast admired and loved by many gamers since it's seen as a homage to a series of other classics.

The game is relatively short to play with just seven different characters. You can learn a lot from replaying the different levels and then making it a personal mission to master each character's moves. And despite it being pretty loyal to its predecessors, it's undeniably modern with a lot more satisfying combat when you're looking to challenge the enemy soldiers.

The Quarry

Software provider, Supermassive Games, seems to have carved out a special space for itself as it trades on horror tropes. The Quarry is set to be a terrifying romp that takes place in the wilderness. It’s successfully managed to touch on all the various corny traditions that were told in the sleepaway camp that was America’s original setting in the genre of horror.

By staying close to other games released by the game’s developer, The Quarry allows the player full control and leadership of a group of characters who, in this case, consist of 9 camp counselors that have to stay an extra night at the camp. Here, the campers go about exploring the scenery and try their level best to survive when things start getting a little scary.

Your inputs as a player are limited only to basic quick-time events, walking, and binary character choices. From this game alone, the developer is able to showcase its craft in doing a search for duffel bags as gripping as having a horrifying encounter with strange creatures. The game truly exists somewhere between a video game and something you’d find in a movie, but it’s truly remarkable in how it’s able to mine from both ends.

Sniper Elite 5

For many players, the Sniper Elite franchise seems worthy of being written off since it’s seen as very violent with a whole lot of Nazi killing. But by paying a little more attention to the game, you’ll learn that it’s also a paragon when it comes to executing an excellent-level design. In Sniper Elite 5, this trend continues as it features top sandbox missions that have never been seen before. As the game sprawls across different scenery, you have the opportunity to capitalize on every chance to provide you with a sightline. The game isn’t an easy one to overcome; however, it does have lots to offer the player. Truly speaking, the game has taken an already exceptional franchise and elevated it to be one of the greats in immersive sandbox successes.