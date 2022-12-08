Top farming spots and route

Genshin Impression’s 3.3 replace just lately launched the model new 4-star character, Faruzan, who’s a Bow person and a buffer for all Anemo DPS models. Gamers who summoned her from the current Part I occasion want banners would almost definitely be occupied with her ascension.

One of many necessities to ascend Faruzan is Henna Berry, a particular Native Specialty that is discovered solely in Sumeru’s desert areas. Simple to identify due to its vibrant crimson shade, this ascension materials is barely discovered on cacti in Sumeru’s deserts and at all times grows in teams of two or three. This text will define some quick and environment friendly farming routes to gather Henna Berries for Faruzan’s ascension in Genshin Impression.

Genshin Impression 3.3: Henna Berry farming route and spots for Faruzan’s ascension

In whole, gamers might want to farm 168 Henna Berries from Sumeru’s desert areas to ascend Faruzan to stage 90. Sadly, solely 80 Henna Berries might be harvested at a time. As soon as harvested, Genshin Impression gamers must wait 48 hours for the Henna Berries to respawn. Gamers must undergo this farming route thrice to gather the required quantity.

Gamers will be capable of discover all 80 spawn places of the native specialty within the interactive map proven above. Whereas following this route, gamers ought to undoubtedly use characters corresponding to Tighnari and Nahida.

Tighnari has an ascension passive that permits him to mark harvestable gadgets on the minimap after they’re near him. Nahida, then again, can accumulate harvestable gadgets, corresponding to Henna Berries, utilizing her Elemental Ability (maintain model).

Aaru Village

Henna Berry spawn places in Aaru Village (Picture through HoYoverse)

Genshin Impression gamers ought to start their farming course of in Aaru Village. A complete of 19 Henna Berry spawn places might be discovered on this area.

Whereas gamers can select to observe the spawn places randomly, probably the most environment friendly path to observe can be to begin from the topmost teleport waypoint and make your approach all the way down to the underside.

Land of Higher Setekh

Henna Berry spawn places in Land of Higher Setekh (Picture through HoYoverse)

After Aaru Village, you have to head to the Land of Higher Setekh to proceed farming Henna Berries. This space covers the southeastern area of the Sumeru desert and boasts over 26 spawn places for Henna Berries.

Genshin Impression gamers are suggested to begin with waypoints which are nearer to a number of spawn places of those Native Specialties and later head to those that spawn additional away.

The Dune of Magma

Henna Berry spawn places in Dune of Magma (Picture through HoYoverse)

As soon as gamers have collected all of the Henna Berries from the earlier portion of the Sumeru desert, Genshin Impression gamers should head to The Dunes of Magma subsequent. As proven within the image above, they will harvest Henna Berries from a complete of 11 spawn places right here.

The Dune of Carouses

Henna Berry spawn places in Dune of Carouses (Picture through HoYoverse)

Lastly, Genshin Impression gamers want to reap the remaining Henna Berries from The Dune of Carouses. A complete of twenty-two spawn places might be discovered on this area of the Sumeru desert. You are suggested to begin with the Statue of the Seven and make your technique to the area on the left facet proven within the image above.

In addition to Candance, Faruzan is the one different character that requires the Native Speciality Henna Berry for her max ascension. Gamers who’ve already ascended Candace could also be aware of these routes.



