Top Facts You Didn’t Know About Cellulose Acetate Market with Top Vendors like BASF SE, Kemira, Ecolab, Solenis, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Cellulose acetate market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 6.5 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.9% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on cellulose acetate market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF SE, Kemira, Ecolab, Solenis, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sappi, Baker Hughes Company, Solvay, Dow, SNF, SUEZ, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Chembond Chemicals Limited, China Tobacco Corporation, SAMCO, Daicel Corporation, VASU Chemicals LLP, Acordis Cellulostic Fibers Inc., Rayonier Advanced Materials and Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals, among other.

The growing demand for cellulose from the textile & apparel industry is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the cellulose acetate market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand for cellulose acetate due to rising demand for biodegradable, eco-friendly, cost-efficient, and resourceful cellulose acetate, rising usage of cellulose acetate in cigarette filters coupled with the increasing import of cellulose acetate from rising economies, growing technological advancements and shifting inclination of consumers towards low tar cigarettes and consumer preferences for longer cigarette filters also contributes to the growth of the market. In addition, high adoption of advanced cellulose acetate in order to decrease susceptibility to toxicants during smoking will further create a lucrative opportunities for the growth of the cellulose acetate market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Strict government rules and regulations along with growing awareness regarding health risks coupled with smoking will hamper the growth of the cellulose acetate market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Cellulose Acetate Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Cellulose Acetate Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Cellulose Acetate Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Cellulose Acetate Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Cellulose Acetate Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Acetate Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Cellulose Acetate Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cellulose Acetate Market by Countries

Continued….

