Top Best Geek Trolls Comments (December 2021)

The end of the year is fast approaching and it’s time to add our final top geek troll comments of 2021. December was very commentary and we picked the 20 better ones. As every month, our fans were particularly enthusiastic and still made us laugh. We’ll let you discover all of this and meet again at the end of January 2022 for the next top comments.

# 1 a good pottery rib

# 2 new game accepted

# 3 by far the best scene

# 4 so many disillusions

# 5 So do we

# 6 worst gift ever!

# 7 a fist is everything

# 8 deliveroooooooo

# 9 we validate

# 10 we recognize each other well yeah

# 11 You may not be napping

# 12 a fixed? but why ?

# 13 we have it

# 14 and what else

# 15 Shot of the old express

# 16 we hate him too

# 17 grilled

# 18 great!

# 19 the low blow

# 20 validated theory

If you want to check out Geeks Trolls’ comments for November 2021 this is the way to go. Good reading.