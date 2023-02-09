Top AT&T Shareholders

AT&T Inc. (T), whose origins date again to 1876 with the invention of the phone by Alexander Graham Bell, is likely one of the largest telecommunications corporations on the planet. AT&T operates as a holding firm with subsidiaries and associates that function globally within the telecommunications, media, and expertise industries. It provides wi-fi community companies, video, and voice communications companies, and produces and distributes function movies, tv, and different content material, and promoting companies.

The highest shareholders of AT&T are Randall L. Stephenson, John J. Stephens, William A. Blase, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. (BLK), and State Avenue Corp. (STT).

As of February 9, 2023, AT&T’s 12-month trailing income is $129.1 billion the corporate’s market cap is about $135.3 billion.

Under, we glance in additional element at AT&T’s prime six shareholders.

High 3 Particular person Insider Shareholders

Randall L. Stephenson

Randall L. Stephenson owns a complete of 1,410,637 AT&T shares, representing 0.02% of the corporate’s whole shares excellent. Mr. Stephenson is AT&T’s Government Chair of the Board of Administrators and just lately stepped down as Chief Government Officer (CEO), a place he held since 2007.

Throughout his 13-year tenure as CEO, Stephenson reshaped AT&T and considerably diversified the corporate by way of a sequence of main acquisitions, together with DirecTV in 2015 and Time Warner in 2018. He made a failed try to purchase T-Cellular in 2011. Since 2007, AT&T has steadily elevated its dividend payouts to shareholders.

Previous to changing into CEO, Mr. Stephenson held quite a few positions at Southwestern Bell Phone Co. (later renamed SBC Communications), an AT&T subsidiary, which he joined in 1982. From 2001 to 2004, he served as Southwestern Bell’s Senior Government Vice President and Chief Monetary Officer (CFO), and as chief working officer (COO) from 2004 to 2007. He joined AT&T’s Board in 2005. He’s anticipated to retire as Government Chair in January 2021.

John J. Stephens

John J. Stephens owns a complete of 553,457 AT&T shares, representing 0.01% of the corporate’s whole shares excellent.﻿﻿ Mr. Stephens, who first joined AT&T in 1992, serving in key positions throughout AT&T’s interval of dramatic progress in measurement. He has served as Senior Government Vice President and CFO since 2011. Mr. Stephens beforehand held quite a few monetary and tax-related positions, comparable to Senior Vice President and Controller, which included duty as CFO for AT&T’s Diversified Providers enterprise unit, Vice President (Taxes), and Managing Director-Taxes. Earlier than becoming a member of AT&T, he was a tax senior supervisor at Ernst & Younger LLP.﻿﻿

William A. Blase

William A. Blase owns a complete of 246,839 AT&T shares, representing lower than 0.01% of the corporate’s whole shares excellent.﻿﻿ Mr. Blase has served as AT&T’s Senior Government Vice President-Human Sources since 2007. Between 2005 and 2007, he served as Government Vice President-Labor Relations.

Mr. Blase began his profession in 1979 with Southwestern Bell Phone Co., which was later renamed SBC Communications.﻿﻿ He held quite a few roles at SBC, together with President and CEO of SBC Southwest and President and CEO of SBC SNET.﻿﻿

High 3 Institutional Shareholders

Institutional traders maintain over half of AT&T’s shares at 52.3% of the overall shares excellent.

Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group owns 600.5 million shares of AT&T as of the interval ending Sept. 30, 2022. The corporate is primarily a mutual fund and ETF administration firm. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is likely one of the firm’s largest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with about $285.2 billion in AUM.

BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock owns 495.2 million shares of AT&T for the interval ending Sept. 30, 2022. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is considered one of BlackRock’s largest ETFs with roughly $314.2 billion in AUM.

State Avenue Corp.

State Avenue owns 280.9 million shares of AT&T for the interval ending Sept. 30, 2022. The corporate is primarily a supervisor of mutual funds, ETFs, and different property. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Belief (SPY) is considered one of State Avenue’s largest ETFs with roughly $285.2 billion in AUM.

Range & Inclusiveness of AT&T

