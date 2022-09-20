Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is a global semiconductor company. It sells microprocessors, chipsets, graphics processing units (GPUs), development services, server and embedded processors, and technology for game consoles. The company has two major segments: Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

The top shareholders of AMD are Dr. Lisa T. Su, Harry A. Wolin, Mark D. Papermaster, Mubadala Development Co. PJSC, Vanguard Group Inc., and BlackRock Inc. (BLK).

AMD’s 12-month trailing net income and revenue is $879.0 million and $8.6 billion, respectively. The company’s market cap is about $105.6 billion. These financial data are as of January 27, 2021.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Top 3 Individual Insider Shareholders

Dr. Lisa T. Su

Dr. Lisa Su owns a total of 2.7 million AMD shares, representing 0.22% of the company’s total shares outstanding.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Dr. Su is president and chief executive officer (CEO) at AMD, positions she has held since 2014. She also serves on the board of directors. Prior to her current role, she briefly served as AMD’s chief operating officer (COO) beginning in July 2014. Dr. Su joined AMD in 2012 as senior vice president and general manager of the global business units. Before that, she worked for Freescale Semiconductor Inc. beginning in 2007. She also worked for 13 years in various roles at International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), and worked at Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) from 1994 to 1995. Dr. Su has published more than 40 technical articles and was named one of the World’s 50 Best CEOs by Barron’s in 2019.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ She has a net worth of $530 million.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Harry A. Wolin

Harry Wolin owns a total of 1.5 million AMD shares, representing 0.13% of the company’s total shares outstanding.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Wolin is AMD’s senior vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary. He is responsible for the company’s legal matters, corporate strategy, global trade compliance, corporate investigations, and public affairs. Before becoming general counsel in 2003, he served as vice president of intellectual property. Prior to joining AMD in 2000, Wolin worked 12 years at Motorola Inc., where he last served as vice president and director of legal affairs for the semiconductor products sector.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Mark D. Papermaster

Mark Papermaster owns a total of 1.4 million AMD shares, representing 0.12% of the company’s total shares outstanding.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Papermaster currently is AMD’s chief technology officer (CTO) and executive vice president of technology and engineering. He led the company’s redesign of engineering processes and the development of key technologies, including the award-winning, high-performance x86 CPU family. He is also responsible for overseeing information technology that delivers AMD’s compute infrastructure and services. Before joining AMD in 2011, he led the silicon engineering group at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). He also served as vice president of devices hardware engineering at Apple Inc. (AAPL) and held several key leadership positions at IBM.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Top 3 Institutional Shareholders

Institutional investors hold between 67-69% of AMD’s total shares outstanding.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Mubadala Development Co. PJSC

Mubadala Development owns 146.9 million shares of AMD, representing 12.2% of total shares outstanding, according to the company’s 13D filing for the period ending March 3, 2017.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ As of 2017, the Mubadala Development Co. has operated as the Mubadala Investment Co. The company is a sovereign wealth fund that was first established in 2002 by the government of Abu Dhabi, which remains its sole shareholder. It manages a diverse portfolio of assets and investments in more than 50 nations, including within the United Arab Emirates. The goal is to generate sustainable financial returns for the government of Abu Dhabi. The fund has $232.2 billion in assets under management (AUM).﻿﻿﻿﻿

Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group owns 95.8 million shares of AMD, representing 8.0% of total shares outstanding, according to the company’s 13F filing for the period ending September 30, 2020.﻿﻿ The company is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with about $6.2 trillion in global AUM.﻿﻿ The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is one of the company’s largest ETFs with about $185 billion in AUM. AMD comprises less than 0.4% of VOO’s holdings.﻿﻿

BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock owns 80.3 million shares of AMD, representing 6.7% of total shares outstanding, according to the company’s 13F filing for the period ending September 30, 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿ The company is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with approximately $8.68 trillion in AUM.﻿﻿﻿ The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is among one of BlackRock’s largest ETFs with approximately $243 billion in AUM. AMD comprises more than 0.3% of IVV’s holdings.﻿﻿﻿